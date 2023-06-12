close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Democratisation of technology key tool to help bridge data divide: PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi pitched for democratisation of technology to bridge the data divide, and told G20 delegates that India is willing to share its experience with partner countries

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Modi, Narendra Modi, PM Modi

Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 11:15 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday pitched for democratisation of technology to bridge the data divide, and told G20 delegates that India is willing to share its experience with partner countries as digitalisation has brought about a revolutionary change here.

Speaking to G20 development ministers through a video address, Modi also batted for reforms in multilateral financial institutions to expand their eligibility criteria to ensure that finance is accessible to those in need.

He underlined the growing data divide and said high quality data is critical to meaningful policy-making and efficient public delivery.

"In India digitalisation has brought about a revolutionary change. Technology is being used as a tool to empower people," he said.

Modi spoke about his government's work to boost development in over 100 aspirational districts, a reference to underdeveloped areas.

Experience has shown that these districts have emerged as a catalyst for the country's growth and urged the delegates to study the model as they may find it relevant.

Also Read

Crisis in multilateralism affecting developing nations most: PM at G20 meet

Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know

Government constantly working for democratisation of technology: PM Modi

G20 nations adopt 'chair summary' after Russia, China opposition

G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting: Guests welcomed with dance performance

Fire breaks out in Chennai shopping complex, no casualty reported

Farmers gather in Haryana for MSP on sunflower crop, release of leaders

Ghaziabad building fire: Two feared dead, eight rescued, says official

NIA attaches 3 properties of terror funding accused in J-K's Kupwara

Jaishankar welcomes delegates at G20 Development Ministers' Meeting

Noting that development is a core issue for the Global South, he said these countries were severely impacted by the disruptions created by the global Covid pandemic.

And, the food, fuel, and fertilizer crises because of geo-political tensions have delivered another blow, he added.

"In such circumstances, the decisions you make carry great significance for humanity as a whole. I strongly believe that it is our collective responsibility not to let the Sustainable Development Goals fall behind. We must ensure that no one is left behind. It is imperative for this group to send a strong message to the world that we have an action plan to achieve this," he said.

Describing Varanasi, where the meeting is taking place, as the oldest living city of the mother of democracy, the prime minister said it is a fitting location for the G20 development ministers' meeting.

"Kashi has been a centre of knowledge, discussion, debate, culture, and spirituality for centuries. It has the essence of India's diverse heritage and serves as a convergence point for people from all parts of the country," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Technology G20 nations

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 11:15 AM IST

Latest News

View More

End of season sales party arrives early for Indians this year, here's why

apparel
2 min read

Centre to come up with a master app to check EV charging stations near you

Electric vehicles
2 min read

Ghaziabad building fire: Two feared dead, eight rescued, says official

Representative Image
2 min read

Most Popular

Bihar municipal elections: Counting of votes for 805 posts underway

Voting, elections, Polls, Votes
1 min read

Ordinance sheer disrespect of Delhi people, says CM Kejriwal at AAP rally

Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)
2 min read

Punjab hikes petrol price by 92 paisa per litre, diesel prices by 88 paisa

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon