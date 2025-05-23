Friday, May 23, 2025 | 11:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / People betting, gambling in name of IPL via online apps: Supreme Court

People betting, gambling in name of IPL via online apps: Supreme Court

The petitioner alleged several online influencers, actors and cricketers were promoting such online apps, luring children in the process

Supreme Court, SC

The top court requested for the assistance of the attorney general and solicitor general in the matter and said if necessary, it would seek response from all states subsequently. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 11:17 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Friday said people were betting and gambling in the garb of Indian Premier League and sought the Centre's response on a PIL seeking to regulate betting applications.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh issued notice to the Centre on a plea filed by K A Paul, who claimed many children had died suicide after using online betting and gambling applications.

The petitioner alleged several online influencers, actors and cricketers were promoting such online apps, luring children in the process.

Paul said in case of cigarettes, packs had pictures indicating the ill-effects of smoking, but in case of betting apps, no such caution was publicised and even former Indian team cricketers promoted the applications during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

 

The bench said, "In the name of IPL, a lot of people are betting and indulging in gambling. This is a serious issue."  Paul claimed of representing "millions of parents" whose children have died in the past couple of years.

"More than 1,023 people died by suicide in Telangana, as 25 Bollywood and Tollywood actors/influencers played with the lives of the innocents," he said.

Paul said an FIR was lodged in Telangana against influencers, as the matter violated fundamental rights.

The bench expressed its helplessness terming the situation as "aberrations of society" and said the enactment of law cannot stop people from betting voluntarily.

"Nowadays, we have given the internet to our children. They carry it even to their schools. Parents watch one TV, children watch another. This is complete social aberration. What can be done? When people are indulging in these betting voluntarily. Principally, we are with you that it should be stopped... But probably you are under a misconception that it can be stopped through a law," the bench said.

Justice Kant added, "Just like we can't stop people from committing murder, a law cannot prevent people from indulging in betting or gambling."  The bench said it would ask the Centre what it was doing on the issue and sought its reply.

The top court requested for the assistance of the attorney general and solicitor general in the matter and said if necessary, it would seek response from all states subsequently.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 23 2025 | 11:16 PM IST

