Home / India News / Centre approves ₹33,081 crore to states for health infra upgrade by 2026

Centre approves ₹33,081 crore to states for health infra upgrade by 2026

The Centre has approved ₹33,081.82 crore to states and UTs under PM-ABHIM from FY 2021-22 to 2025-26 for building Arogya Mandirs, critical care blocks, public health labs and wellness centres

Launched in 2021, PM-ABHIM is a centrally sponsored scheme (CSS) with some components funded directly by the Centre. (Photo/ Shutterstock)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

The Centre has approved an allocation of ₹33,081.82 crore to states and union territories for improving health infrastructure under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. This funding covers the period from 2021–22 to 2025–26 and is part of a broader plan to strengthen India’s healthcare capacity at every level — primary, secondary, and tertiary. 
Launched in 2021, PM-ABHIM is a centrally sponsored scheme (CSS) with some components funded directly by the Centre. The total financial outlay of the scheme is ₹64,180 crore. It aims to prepare India’s health system to better handle current and future pandemics and disasters by enhancing public health infrastructure.   
 
 

What the scheme covers

Under the CSS portion of the scheme, support is being provided to States and UTs to undertake five key activities:
-Construction of 17,788 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs): These are sub-centres without buildings that are now being upgraded as Health and Wellness Centres under the Ayushman Bharat initiative.

-Setting up 11,024 Urban Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (U-AAMs): These centres will primarily serve people in slums and similar urban areas.
-Creation of 3,382 Block Public Health Units (BPHUs)
-Establishment of 730 Integrated Public Health Labs (IPHLs)
-Setting up 602 critical care hospital blocks: These specialised blocks will come up in districts with a population of more than 500,000 to provide advanced care services.
 

Progress on infra development so far

Out of the total scheme period allocation, ₹33,081.82 crore has already been approved for strengthening infrastructure in states and UTs. This covers:
-10,609 building-less Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs)
-5,456 urban Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (U-AAMs)
-2,151 block public health units
-744 integrated public health labs
-621 critical care hospital blocks
 
These projects have been cleared for funding across financial years from 2021–22 to 2025–26.

Topics : healthcare Ayushman Bharat hospitals BS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

