Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 05:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Student-built radar-evading drones from BITS Pilani enter Army service

Student-built radar-evading drones from BITS Pilani enter Army service

Two 20-year-old students from BITS Pilani's Hyderabad campus founded Apollyon Dynamics, whose radar-evading drones are now active across multiple Army bases

Drones, Mysterious objects in US

The flagship drone from the start-up is a radar-evading kamikaze UAV capable of reaching speeds over 300 kmph (Representational image: Bloomberg)

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Two second-year engineering students from BITS Pilani’s Hyderabad campus have designed and delivered radar-evading kamikaze drones to the Indian Army, according to a report by The Times of India. Their drones are now deployed across multiple operational zones, marking a rare instance of undergraduate-led defence innovation entering active military service.
 
Jayant Khatri, a mechanical engineering student from Ajmer, and Sourya Choudhury, an electrical engineering student from Kolkata, co-founded their start-up Apollyon Dynamics just two months ago. The firm focuses on designing custom unmanned aerial systems (UAS) tailored for India's defence and surveillance needs.
 
Deployed across four states
 
The Indian Army has begun using these indigenously developed drones in units stationed at Jammu, Chandimandir (Haryana), Panagarh (West Bengal), and Arunachal Pradesh. Built using commercially available components, the drones were customised for varied Indian terrain and climatic conditions.
 
 
The students initially reached out to Army officers via LinkedIn, eventually securing live demonstration opportunities.

Also Read

Panic grips UP village as drones spotted flying over homes at night

Panic grips UP village as drones spotted flying over homes at night

Anil Chauhan, Anil, CDS

Self-reliance in UAVs, C-UAS strategic imperative for India: CDS Chauhan

Drone

'AFMS looking at drone use to supply blood bags, medicines in hilly areas'

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Russia fires drones, missiles at Ukraine overnight; Lutsk hit hardest

drones, millitary, army

India planning ₹2,000 crore drone incentive after Pakistan conflict

 
From cold emails to combat-grade deployment
 
Khatri said he started sending cold emails to Army contacts until a colonel responded and invited them for a demonstration in Chandigarh. The students showcased bomb-dropping and high-speed racing drones, which led to more trials and subsequent procurement orders. These events marked the formal launch of Apollyon Dynamics.
 
300-kmph radar-evading kamikaze drone
 
According to the report, the flagship drone from the start-up is a radar-evading kamikaze UAV capable of reaching speeds over 300 kmph—around five times faster than commercial drones—and delivering payloads of up to 1 kg with high accuracy. In addition to the hardware, the company also offers training programmes to help military personnel with no prior experience become capable drone operators quickly.
 
Choudhury said the drones were not just fast but also undetectable by radar. The duo’s collaboration began in a defence-tech club on campus, fuelled by a shared interest in robotics. With orders coming in, they quickly scaled up operations, bringing in six more students from BITS Pilani.
 
Next-gen drone development underway
 
The start-up is now developing next-generation vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) and fixed-wing drone platforms. Their goal is to expand India's indigenous drone capabilities while continuing to deliver agile, cost-effective, and combat-ready UAV systems to the armed forces.

More From This Section

Cybercrime, Cyber crime

Citizens lost over ₹22,845 crore to cyber criminals in 2024: Govt tells LS

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament LIVE news updates: Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid protests

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Jagdeep, Dhankhar, VP

Dhankhar's 'will retire in 2027' video resurfaces day after resignation

foodstock, ration stocks, foodgrain

Scope for adding 7.9 million more beneficiaries under food law: Govt in RS

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Staffers at border seek Bengal CM intervention to lift ban on jute imports

Topics : Drones Drones UAV engineering

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStock to Watch TodayJagdeep Dhankhar ResignsQ1 Results TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayBGMI Redeem CodeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon