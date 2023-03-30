close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

PM discusses landscape in world of semiconductors industry with NXP CEO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he met NXP's CEO Kurt Sievers and discussed the transformative landscape in the world of semiconductors and innovation

Press Trust of India New Delhi
PM Modi, NXP CEO

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 1:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he met NXP's CEO Kurt Sievers and discussed the transformative landscape in the world of semiconductors and innovation.

The meeting took place earlier this week with NXP tweeting Tuesday that its CEO Sievers met Prime Minister Modi to discuss strengthening the semiconductor ecosystem, developing STEM workforce and startup ecosystem in India.

"We're committed to driving innovation and positive change through our tech solutions," the firm said.

Tagging the tweet by NXP, Modi said on Twitter, "Happy to have met Mr. Kurt Sievers, the CEO of @NXP and discuss the transformative landscape in the world of semiconductors and innovation."

India is emerging as a key force in these sectors, powered by our talented youth, the prime minister said.

Also Read

HCL Tech to double semiconductor biz in 4 yrs, needs 2 yrs to build fab

No one can capture one inch of land until Modi govt in power: Amit Shah

India will not be a US ally, it will be another great power: White House

Most 'hotspots' free from anti-national activities, says Amit Shah

Modi govt's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism will continue: Shah

Here's what German foreign ministry said on Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

India, Sri Lanka to jointly build solar power plant in island nation

New rules for Goa casinos soon, says CM Sawant during Budget speech

Though not a poor state, Karnataka can ill-afford election freebies

PM to visit Bhopal on April 1 to attend combined commanders' conference

Topics : Narendra Modi | semiconductor | semiconductor industry

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 11:42 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon