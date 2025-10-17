Friday, October 17, 2025 | 04:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Network Planning Group under PM GatiShakti evaluates infra projects

Network Planning Group under PM GatiShakti evaluates infra projects

The Network Planning Group evaluated multiple transport projects across India to boost multimodal connectivity, logistics efficiency, and regional economic growth

The Ministry of Railways has proposed the construction of a 65-km quadruple railway line between Hosapete and Ballari in Karnataka, targeting an industrialised and mineral-rich corridor. | File Image

BS Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

The Network Planning Group under the PM GatiShakti initiative on Friday evaluated key infrastructure projects, including two road projects under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), two rail projects, and a metro rail project under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).
 
“The projects were evaluated for their conformity to the PM GatiShakti principles of integrated multimodal infrastructure, last-mile connectivity to economic and social nodes, and the ‘Whole of Government’ approach,” the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said. The projects are expected to boost logistics efficiency, reduce travel times, and deliver significant socio-economic benefits to their catchment areas.
 
 
Rail projects to enhance capacity and connectivity
 
The Ministry of Railways has proposed the construction of a 65-km quadruple railway line between Hosapete and Ballari in Karnataka, targeting an industrialised and mineral-rich corridor. The project aims to decongest existing routes, enhance freight capacity, and support the economic growth of the Hosapete–Ballari belt.
 
The ministry has also proposed the doubling of the Gondia–Jabalpur railway line, covering 230.5 kilometres across Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. The project is expected to augment line capacity, ease congestion on the existing single-line corridor, and improve both passenger and freight movement.

Road projects to improve mobility and freight flow
 
MoRTH has proposed the widening and upgradation of the Mahwa–Mandawar stretch of National Highway 921 in Rajasthan. The 50-km highway section will be upgraded to meet current and future demands in passenger and freight movement.
 
The ministry has also proposed the development of a six-lane elevated corridor, along with six lanes at grade and a dedicated service road, between Anisabad and Deedarganj in Bihar, covering 13.37 kilometres.
 
Metro expansion to support urban growth in Jaipur
 
The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has proposed the development of Jaipur Metro Phase II, a 42.8-km North–South corridor from Prahladpura to Todi Mod. The project will include 36 stations covering key locations such as Haldi Ghati Gate, Sitapura Industrial Area, SMS Hospital, and Ambabari.
 

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

