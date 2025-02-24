Monday, February 24, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi to release 19th installment of PM KISAN in Bihar's Bhagalpur today

PM Modi to release 19th installment of PM KISAN in Bihar's Bhagalpur today

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will accompany the Prime Minister, and the rally is expected to witness the participation of around 500,000 farmers

Modi, Narendra Modi

The event will include the distribution of Kisan Samman Nidhi and a public meeting ahead of Bihar Assembly elections (Photo: PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 8:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bhagalpur today, where he will release the 19th instalment of Kisan Samman Nidhi, prioritising the welfare, happiness, and prosperity of farmers. PM Modi will also address a public rally ahead of the 2025 Bihar elections at the Airport Ground.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will accompany the Prime Minister, and the rally is expected to witness the participation of around 5 lakh farmers.

The event will include the distribution of Kisan Samman Nidhi and a public meeting. As part of the program, Prime Minister Modi will release the 19th instalment of Kisan Samman Nidhi.

 

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shahnawaz Hussain had told ANI that the rally will witness the presence of senior NDA leaders and people from 13 districts, including Bhagalpur, Munger, Begusarai, and others

BJP leaders are optimistic about winning over 200 seats in Bihar, citing the strong NDA alliance and the double-engine government under the leadership of PM Modi and Nitish Kumar. "Just like Delhi, we will win the upcoming Bihar elections too," Hussain said.

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news update: PM Modi to inaugurate Madhya Pradesh Global Investors' Summit in Bhopal

Premiumcrude oil, oil, lng

LNG may help, but US crude oil unlikely to bridge trade gap fast

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate MP GIS on February 24 to boost investment

Modi, Narendra Modi

People with slave mentality mock religious beliefs with foreign backing: PM

Sanjay Raut, Sanjay

PM, Shah must meet K'taka, Maha CMs to prevent Belagavi-like assaults: Raut

The BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustan Awam Morcha and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha are constituents of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bihar. He alleged that it was motivated by upcoming elections, where assembly elections are due in November-December this year.

Yadav questioned the PM's contributions to Bihar, highlighting the fact that Patna University was not granted Central University status despite 11 years in power. He expressed scepticism about the government's commitment to the state's development.

"PM Modi, his ministers, people from his party will always come to Bihar whenever there is an election here... If he couldn't give the status to Patna University as a Central University in 11 years, what else can we expect?" said the RJD leader.

Earlier, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav downplayed the impact of the Delhi election results on Bihar, asserting that the BJP stands no chance of forming a government in the state.Speaking to the media, Yadav claimed that the people have now recognised the Bharatiya Janata Party."There will be no impact. How can they form the government? Can the BJP form the government while we are here? The people have now recognised the BJP," Lalu Yadav said.

The Bihar Legislative Assembly election for all 243 constituencies is scheduled to be held in October or November this year. The last assembly elections were held in October-November 2020.

More From This Section

air pollution, AQI

Delhi air quality dips to moderate as rainfall forecast brings relief

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot, heat

Delhi to get relief from heat soon as IMD predicts rainfall from Feb 26

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

First session of Delhi legislative Assembly begins today, MLAs to take oath

Maha Kumbh Mela, Maha Kumbh, MahaKumbh, Prayagraj

Mahakumbh: 13 FIRs filed against 140 social handles for misleading content

Revanth Reddy, Telangana CM

SLBC tunnel collapse: Telangana CM reviews efforts to save trapped workers

Topics : Narendra Modi Nitish Kumar PM Kisan Yojana Bihar Bihar Elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 8:46 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Launches Find N5Manchester City vs Liverpool live Match TimeIndia vs Pakistan Playing 11shami injury NewsInd vs Pak Playing 11
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon