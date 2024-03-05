India issues advisory for its nationals in Israel after Kerala man killed

India on Tuesday issued an advisory to its residents in Israel after a man from Kerala was killed and two others injured in an anti-tank missile strike on an orchard in Margaliot.

"In view of the prevailing security situation and local safety advisories, all Indian nationals in Israel, especially those working in or visiting border areas in the north and south, are advised to relocate to safe areas within Israel," the Indian Embassy said in its advisory on social platform X.

The Indian Embassy also shared a 24x7 helpline number i.e., +972-35226748. The Indian nationals can also email the embassy on this ID: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in.

"Alternatively, the hotline number of the Population and Immigration Authority of Israel may be contacted: Tel - 1700707889. The embassy also requests Indian nationals in Israel to share this advisory through their local networks for wider circulation," the embassy added.





Patnibin Maxwell, a resident of Kerala's Kollam district, was near the orchard when the anti-tank missile struck the Israeli border. His mortal remains were identified at the Ziv hospital. Two other Kerala residents, Bush Joseph George, 31, and Paul Melvin, 28, were also injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

"We are deeply shocked and saddened by the death of one Indian national and the injury of two others due to a cowardly terror attack launched by the Shia terror organisation Hezbollah, on peaceful agriculture workers who were cultivating an orchard at the northern village of Margaliot yesterday early afternoon," the Israeli Embassy posted on X (formerly Twitter).





According to a PTI report, the attack was carried out by the Shia Hezbollah faction in Lebanon.

Hezbollah has been launching attacks on Israel's northern communities and military posts since October 8, saying it is doing so to support Gaza. The skirmishes between Israel and Hezbollah have resulted in the death of seven civilians and 10 IDF soldiers on the Israeli side.