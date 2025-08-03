Sunday, August 03, 2025 | 04:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Malegaon blast case verdict is victory of Hindutva: Pragya Singh Thakur

Malegaon blast case verdict is victory of Hindutva: Pragya Singh Thakur

Six people were killed and 101 were injured in the blast in Maharashtra's Nashik district on September 29, 2008

Pragya Thakur

The society and the country have given a befitting reply to those who coined the term saffron terror, Former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur said, adding that the court's decision was a slap on the face of opponents.

Press Trust of India Bhopal
Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 4:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur on Sunday said the special court's verdict acquitting her in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case was a victory of Hindutva and a "slap on the face" of people who coined the term "saffron terror".

The special court on July 31 acquitted Thakur, Lt Col Prasad Purohit and five others in the case, noting that the prosecution had not adduced cogent and reliable evidence to warrant conviction and prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Six people were killed and 101 were injured in the blast in Maharashtra's Nashik district on September 29, 2008.

 

Speaking to reporters at the Raja Bhoj International Airport on her arrival in the city, Thakur said, "This is a victory of Hindutva and religion, a victory of saffron. Our scriptures say 'Satyamev Jayate' (truth alone triumphs), and it has been proved. Those who spoke of saffron terror have been shamed."  The society and the country have given a befitting reply to those who coined the term saffron terror, she said, adding that the court's decision was a slap on the face of opponents.

Thakur arrived at her Bhopal residence to a grand welcome with garlands, drums, and sweets.

The former BJP MP also reiterated her allegation that she had been tortured and pressured to name several individuals.

"There was pressure, but I did not yield. I did not name anyone falsely, which is why I was tortured so severely," she claimed.

Thakur had on Saturday alleged that investigators had tortured her and tried to compel her to name people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Notably, Special Judge A K Lahoti has dismissed Thakur's claims of torture and mistreatment in his 1,036-page judgement.

First Published: Aug 03 2025 | 4:07 PM IST

