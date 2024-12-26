Business Standard

Thursday, December 26, 2024 | 02:14 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi calls for equipping youngsters with skills in emerging technologies

PM Modi calls for equipping youngsters with skills in emerging technologies

Speaking at an event on Veer Bal Diwas, Modi underscored the need to adapt to rapid changes and challenges across various fields

Modi, Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighted the "critical" role of youngsters in the nation's progress. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 2:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighted the "critical" role of youngsters in the nation's progress and called for adopting a futuristic approach to equip them with skills in emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Speaking at an event on Veer Bal Diwas, Modi underscored the need to adapt to rapid changes and challenges across various fields, emphasising the government's "youth-centric" policies.

"This era has moved beyond machines to machine learning. AI is taking centre stage, and we can see its application replacing conventional software. It is essential to make our youth future ready to tackle these challenges, he said, asserting that the government is committed to supporting young talent and fostering their self-confidence.

 

In a ceremony celebrating Veer Bal Diwas, Modi remembered the "unparalleled" sacrifice of Guru Gobind Singh's sons, the Sahibzadas, who chose "unwavering courage and faith over submission to the Mughal Empire's oppression".

"More than 300 years ago, on December 26, the Sahibzadas, despite their tender age, displayed unparalleled bravery and sacrificed their lives. They rejected every temptation and endured unimaginable torture, showing that for them, the nation's cause was supreme, he said, urging youngsters to draw inspiration from their legacy.

Also Read

quantum technology

AICTE launches India's first UG minor programme in quantum technologies

Whatsapp, meta

WhatsApp to end support for old android and iPhones from 2025 - Check list

In 2019, a team of Google researchers said they had built a machine capable of performing tasks that were not possible with traditional supercomputers. They described this machine, called a quantum computer, as a turning point in the evolution of inf

From AI chips to 6G testing: How India's tech landscape evolved in 2024

AI

Language AIs in 2024: Size, guardrails and steps toward AI agents

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra aiming for bigger bite of bank tech spends, says CEO

He noted that Veer Bal Diwas teaches an enduring lesson: "No matter how adverse the circumstances, nothing is greater than the nation's cause. Every act done in the interest of the nation is an act of valour."  The prime minister also interacted with the winners of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar. Seventeen children from 14 states and Union Territories were honoured for their exceptional contributions in fields like art and culture, bravery, innovation, science and technology, social service, sports, and environment.

Congratulating the awardees, Modi said, "These children have demonstrated what India's youth are capable of achieving. I extend my best wishes to all the winners on behalf of the nation."  He elaborated on the government's focus on empowering the youth through targeted policies.

"From startups to science, sports to entrepreneurship, a new wave of transformation is happening. Our policies prioritise giving strength to the youth. Whether it is the startup ecosystem, the future of the space economy, or sports and fitness, all our initiatives are youth-centric," he said.

Modi launched the 'Suposhit Gram Panchayat Abhiyan', a programme aimed at improving nutritional outcomes through active community participation. The initiative aligns with the government's broader goal of ensuring the well-being of every Indian.

Modi also urged young Indians to embrace the values of courage, innovation, and service to propel the nation towards greater unity and progress.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Congress to hold two-day extended session in Belagavi; what's its history?

Sanjay Singh, sanjay

LIVE: Will ask INDIA bloc allies to remove Congress if no action taken against Maken, says AAP

IRCTC, Cancelled Trains Today

IRCTC website, app restored after 1.5-hr outage, ticket booking resumes

President confers Bal Puraskar to 17 children

Prez Murmu confers Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar on 17 children

Veer Bal Diwas 2024

Veer Bal Diwas 2024: History, significance, celebrations, wishes and quotes

Topics : Narendra Modi technology industry global technology artifical intelligence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 2:11 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayICAI CA Final Result 2024Latest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 1 LIVE Unimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon