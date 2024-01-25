PM Modi explains UPI digital payments system to French President Macron

Prime Minister Narendra Modi explained the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) digital payments system to French President Emmanuel Macron as the two leaders visited a local shop during their visit to Hawa Mahal in Jaipur.

Notably, UPI is a system that powers multiple bank accounts into a single mobile application (of any participating bank), merging several banking features, seamless fund routing, and merchant payments into one hood. It allows users to transfer money through their mobile device round the clock.

Prior to visiting Hawa Mahal, PM Modi and French President Macron held a mega roadshow in Jaipur. Earlier in the day, French President arrived in India on a two-day state visit at the invitation of PM Modi.

People in large numbers welcomed PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron during their roadshow in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Macron waved at the people who gathered there, acknowledging the warm welcome.

Prior to the road show, French President Emmanuel Macron arrived at Jantar Mantar in Pink City, Jaipur. Prime Minister Modi was pictured extending him a warm welcome at Jantar Mantar.

The two leaders warmly greeted each other and posed for the cameras. They then headed to see Jantar Mantar. Jantar Mantar is a famous solar observatory established by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh. It has been declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in July 2010.

Earlier, Macron arrived at Amber Fort in Rajasthan's Jaipur. He also met school students who gathered there to welcome him.On his visit to the fort, the French President was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari.

At the fort, Macron also posed for a picture with Jaishankar and Diya Kumari.As the French President walked around the Royal fort and took in the unique architecture, he was also given an overview of the history the fort carries. Macron appreciated Rajasthani painting and art and also interacted with artists at Amber Fort.

The French President will be the chief guest at the 75th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi tomorrow. Macron's state visit marks France's sixth participation, the highest of any other nation, as chief guest on India's Republic Day.

"He will attend the At Home reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan and, later, the State Banquet, at the invitation of the Hon'ble President of India, H.E. Smt Droupadi Murmu," the statement stated.

For his visit to India, Macron is being accompanied by a ministerial delegation comprising Stephane Sejourne (Europe and Foreign Affairs), Sebastien Lecornu (Armed Forces), and Rachida Dati (culture); a C-level business delegation of French majors, SMEs, and mid-caps; and other eminent personalities, including ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet.

French President's visit comes months after PM Modi travelled to France to attend the Bastille Day Parade as Guest of Honour on July 14, last year. Macron's visit will consolidate the ambitious renewal of the France-India strategic partnership that the two leaders decided on in Paris on July 14 through the "Horizon 2047 Roadmap.