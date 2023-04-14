PM Modi inaugurates first AIIMS in NE in Guwahati, three medical colleges

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dedicated the first AIIMS in the North East, built at a cost of Rs 1,123 crore, to the nation.

The super-speciality hospital will provide healthcare not only to people in Assam but also to other northeastern states.

He also virtually inaugurated three medical colleges at Nalbari, Nagaon and Kokrajhar.

The 500-bed tertiary care teaching hospitals with 24 undergraduate departments in the three medical colleges will start with 100 annual MBBS student intake, taking the total MBBS student intake to 1500 in Assam.

He also laid the foundation of the Rs 546 crore Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute (AAHII), a joint initiative of the state government and IIT Guwahati.

AAHII aims to promote inventions and innovations in medicine and healthcare, nurturing multidisciplinary research and development in frontier areas of medicine by marrying engineering with healthcare.

Also Read Government yet to come up with satisfactory answers on AIIMS server attack NGT forms committee to verify facts about air pollution around AIIMS, Delhi AIIMS introduces SOPs to streamline medical facilities for MPs; gets flak Centre releases Rs 22.20 cr for treatment of patients with rare diseases No aid needed from AIUDF, AAMSU to re-design district boundaries: Assam CM Channi appears before Vigilance Bureau, slams AAP for vendetta politics Apple continuously expanding business operations in India: Piyush Goyal Dr Ambedkar Jayanti 2023: Know his early life, education, sayings and more Warm day likely in Delhi with the max temp at 39 deg C, says Met office Culture of forcing silence, branding people anti-national dangerous: Kharge

The prime minister also launched the distribution of 1.1 crore Ayushman cards to beneficiaries who will be able to avail cashless healthcare medical treatment benefits up to Rs five lakh with these cards.