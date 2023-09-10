Confirmation

Heatmap

PM Modi, Nigerian President Tinubu discusses defence, agriculture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with the President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the sidelines of the 18th G20 Summit and discussed wide-ranging issues including defence

Narendra Modi, PM Modi

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2023 | 10:49 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with the President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the sidelines of the 18th G20 Summit and discussed wide-ranging issues including defence, agriculture, millets, trade and investment.
On his social media account X, PM Modi said that their talks were fruitful.
"It was a delight to meet President Bola Tinubu earlier today. Our talks were fruitful and will surely add momentum to the strong relations between India and Nigeria. Our key focus areas are trade and cultural exchanges," PM Modi said.
According to a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs, both leaders "held productive talks on various areas of wide-ranging bilateral cooperation, including in trade and investment, defence, agriculture, millets, financial technology and capacity building."
President Tinubu congratulated the Prime Minister on the success of India's G20 Presidency. He also thanked Prime Minister for ensuring the permanent membership of the African Union in the G20, and for promoting the interests of the Global South.
The Nigerian President arrived in India on Tuesday.

During his stay in India, the Nigerian President participated in the Nigeria-India Presidential Roundtable and the Nigeria-India Business Conference on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu is the first head of state who arrived in the national capital for the G20 summit.
On Saturday, the Nigerian president congratulated the African Union on becoming a permanent member of the G20. He further said that we look forward to further advancing our aspirations on the global stage using the G20 platform.
"Congratulations to the @_AfricanUnion on becoming a permanent member of the #G20. As a continent, we look forward to further advancing our aspirations on the global stage using the G20 platform. Pic: Indian PM @narendramodi and African Union Chairperson @PR_AZALI President Azali Assoumani of Comoros at the G20 Summit in Dehli, India #G20India, the Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu tweeted.
This came after the African Union was made a permanent member of the Group of 20 countries on Saturday.
In his opening remarks at the 18th G20 Leaders' Summit, PM Modi invited the AU, represented by Chairperson Azali Assoumani, to take a seat at the table of G20 leaders as a permanent member.
India organised the G20 Leaders' Summit on Saturday and Sunday at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Nigeria

First Published: Sep 10 2023 | 10:48 PM IST

