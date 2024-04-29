PM Modi opens up on 'inheritance tax', Rahul's 'X-ray' remarks: Details





The inheritance tax has become a major flashpoint between the Congress and the BJP after PM Modi said the Congress will take money and distribute it among those who have more children. The Congress rejected the charge and accused PM Modi spread lies about the manifesto. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has firmly dismissed any plans by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to consider implementing or considering the inheritance tax.The inheritance tax has become a major flashpoint between the Congress and the BJP after PM Modi said the Congress will take money and distribute it among those who have more children. The Congress rejected the charge and accused PM Modi spread lies about the manifesto.

In a recent interview with News18 Network, the Prime Minister again criticised the Congress's approach, highlighting the contrasting ideologies between the two parties.

"One of their [Congress] leaders gave an interview in America. He spoke about a 55 per cent tax on property. I am talking about viraasat, and they are about looting it and wealth redistribution. That is their history. What else will they do?" PM Modi said.

He reiterated that the BJP's plans are clearly outlined in their manifesto and there is no intention to adopt the Congress's proposals. "How does the thought that we will carry forward their plan even come to your mind? The ideology of the Bharatiya Janata Party is clear. We go before the country with our manifesto and works. Please don't impose their great thoughts on us," he stated.

PM Modi slams Rahul Gandhi's plan for a socio-economic X-ray

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's proposal for an X-ray or social-economic survey to redistribute wealth, PM Modi criticised it as a Maoist ideology, terming it as an 'Urban Naxal' thought.

"An X-ray means raiding every household. If any woman has hidden gold in utensils, even finding that and then redistributing it. This Maoist ideology has never helped the world. This is an entirely 'Urban Naxal' thought," PM Modi remarked.

PM accuses Cong of trying to allocate OBC reservations to Muslims

PM Modi further accused the Congress of attempting to allocate a portion of the Other Backward Class (OBC) reservation to Muslims for political gains. He referred to historical instances where the Congress suppressed OBC demands but later tried to classify Muslims as OBCs.

Regarding the Congress's intentions on OBC reservation for Muslims, Modi highlighted the historical context and accused the Congress of opportunistic politics. "You see the history of Congress; this demand has been raised since the 1990s. There is a huge section of society in the country which felt that something should be done for them, there were protests for it. Before 1990, Congress completely opposed it and suppressed it. Then whatever commissions they formed, whatever committees they formed, their reports started coming in favour of OBCs. They kept denying, rejecting, and suppressing these views. But after the 90s, due to vote-bank politics, they felt something must be done," said the Prime Minister.

PM Modi also likened the Congress manifesto to the ideology of the Muslim League. "After seeing the manifesto, I feel that it has the stamp of the Muslim League. I thought that the media would be shocked. But they just kept saying whatever is presented by the Congress. Then I thought that this seems to be a big scam of the ecosystem and I will have to bring the truth," he said.

PM Modi lauds BJP's achievements in economic and banking reforms

PM Modi underscored the BJP government's achievements in economic reforms, particularly in financial inclusion, through initiatives like Jan Dhan Yojana and Direct Benefit Transfer. He attributed significant poverty reduction and economic growth to these efforts.

Reflecting on the economic reforms, PM Modi emphasised the government's commitment to empowering the poor and lifting 250 million people out of poverty.

"I want to move very fast, taking the country along with me," he added.

'Tech to tanker hub'

Discussing Karnataka's situation, PM Modi pointed out grievances among the people over Congress' governance, particularly highlighting issues like the water crisis in Bengaluru. He further slammed the Congress for failing to address crucial issues and turning Bengaluru from a tech hub into a "tanker hub."

"The economic condition of Karnataka is in a state of complete bankruptcy. They [Congress] made big promises and then said, if this happens, you will get this; if that happens, you will get this. This means you are cheating the public… They cancelled the scheme for farmers, and there was no reason for it. Look at Bengaluru, it has played a big role in raising India's reputation across the world. It used to be known as the tech hub and now, in no time, it has been turned into a tanker hub. And tankers also have a mafia culture. People are yearning for water," he said.

What PM Modi said on BJP's strategy in Karnataka

Despite setbacks in previous elections, PM Modi expressed confidence in the BJP's prospects in Karnataka. He criticised the Congress for divisive politics and reduced scholarships for youth, contrasting it with the BJP's united approach.

Centre-state tussle over drought compensation

Responding to the Centre-State tussle over drought compensation, PM Modi stressed the importance of water conservation schemes and clarified the Centre's provision of the state's share of the disaster relief fund.

"Let's consider the previous government led by Siddaramaiah. When there was a drought back then, I called their entire team as Prime Minister and held discussions with them. We sat together and figured that we first must create schemes for water conservation," said the Prime Minister.

"Now, as far as the state disaster relief fund is concerned, our government has already given the Centre's share to the state. Our inter-ministerial team has also, under the rules and practices laid down before, visited the affected areas and conducted a survey. And it is the same process every time," he added.