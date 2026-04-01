VFS Global opens Odisha's first visa application centre in Bhubaneswar

In a major boost to international travel access, Odisha’s capital got its first-ever visa application centre (VAC), operated by VFS Global. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday inaugurated the state-of-the-art facility, which is expected to significantly ease the visa application process for residents across the state.

The centre has been established at the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Bus Terminal (BSABT) in Barmunda, a major transit hub spread over 11 acres. Handling over 1,500 buses and nearly 20,000 passengers daily, BSABT is the largest bus terminal in Odisha. The state government has allocated around 3,000 square feet within the terminal for the VAC.

With the launch of the centre, applicants from Odisha will no longer need to travel to cities like Kolkata, Hyderabad, or New Delhi for visa submissions, biometrics, or related services. The move is expected to save both time and travel costs, particularly benefiting students, professionals, families, and business travellers.

Speaking at the inaugural event, Majhi said the new facility reflects Odisha’s growing global connectivity and the government’s focus on citizen-centric services. “There was a long-standing need for a visa application centre in the state. We requested the Centre to facilitate this, and we are grateful for the support extended under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Such initiatives enhance ease of travel, promote industries and tourism, and support international engagement,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the new facility stands as a testament to the increasing demand for accessible visa services in the region, particularly for residents who previously depended on Kolkata for such processes.

In its initial phase, the centre will cater to visa applications for 10 countries, including the United Kingdom, Ireland, Austria, Estonia, Italy, Malta, Switzerland, Japan, Morocco, and Egypt. Officials indicated that services will be expanded in phases, depending on demand and approvals from respective countries.

The VAC will also offer value-added services such as assistance with application form filling, document verification, and travel insurance support, aimed at simplifying procedures for first-time travellers. The centre is designed to provide a seamless and efficient application experience to applicants.

Zubin Karkaria, founder and chief executive officer of VFS Global, has been instrumental in setting up the centre and building the organisation into the world’s largest visa and consular services provider. The company now serves 70 governments across 167 countries, promoting innovation, responsible technology, and secure mobility solutions. It has processed over 537 million applications since 2001.

As a global leader in trusted technology services, VFS Global manages administrative and non-judgmental aspects of visa, passport, and consular services. In India, the company provides visa services for 53 countries through a network of over 560 centres across 20 cities.

The Bhubaneswar centre was announced earlier on February 21, following a formal communication from Karkaria to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. He had acknowledged Pradhan’s role in facilitating the initiative. The Union minister had earlier taken up the matter with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and engaged with Karkaria to highlight the need for such a facility in Odisha.

Subsequently, a tripartite agreement was signed between the State Home Department, the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), and VFS Global to operationalise the centre. Officials said the initiative is also expected to strengthen Odisha’s global mobility infrastructure, enhance ease of travel and international collaboration, besides generating employment opportunities for local youth.

Embassy representatives from Austria, Italy, and Switzerland, government chief whip Saroj Pradhan, senior bureaucrats including additional chief secretaries Hemant Sharma and Saswat Mishra, and VFS Global’s South Asia COO Yummi Talwar were present, among others.