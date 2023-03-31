close

PM Modi to go on safari trip at Bandipur Tiger Reserve on April 9

According to the report, PM Modi will arrive in Bandipur Tiger reserve after attending the programme at Mysuru

IANS Chamarajanagar (Karnataka)
PM Modi

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 10:50 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go on a safari trip in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve during his visit to the poll-bound Karnataka on April 9, sources confirmed on Friday.

PM Modi will kickstart a three-day mega event to be organised in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts on the occasion of the completion of 50 years of the Tiger Project. He will also release the recent tiger census report, the government's vision for tiger conservation and would also launch a coin to commemorate the event.

However, the venues have not been finalised yet, according to sources.

Sources also said that PM Modi will arrive in Bandipur Tiger reserve after attending the programme at Mysuru. The forest authorities have taken up repair works of roads in the Reserve. Helipad is being built at the Melukamanahalli near Bandipur.

The senior officers and security agencies have begun arriving in Bandipur and taking stock of the situation. Sources also explain that PM Modi is likely to visit Madhumalai forest reserve in Tamil Nadu after Bandipur.

PM Modi is arriving in the state after the announcement of elections and the implementation of a model code of conduct . He inaugurated the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway and other projects worth Rs 16,000 crores on March 16.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Police are deputing 1,500 police staff to ensure foolproof security for PM Modi's safari.

--IANS

mka/dpb

 

Topics : Narendra Modi | Karnataka | Karnataka polls

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 10:00 AM IST

