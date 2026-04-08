PM Modi to inaugurate refinery in Rajasthan's Barmer on April 21: CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rajasthan on April 21 to inaugurate a refinery at Pachpadra in Barmer district, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has announced.

"It is a matter of pride that the prime minister will visit Rajasthan to inaugurate the Pachpadra refinery," Chief Minister Bhananlal Sharma said on X late Tuesday night.

The Greenfield Refinery-cum-Petrochemical Complex at Barmer was set up by HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited, which is a joint venture between the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and the Government of Rajasthan, with 74 per cent and 26 per cent stakes respectively.

The complex has a capacity of 9 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA), including 2.4 MMTPA of petrochemical products.

Sharma said the refinery will play a key role in boosting the economy of the Marwar region as well as the entire state and will open new employment opportunities for the youth.

The project would prove a "lifeline" for economic growth in Rajasthan, he said, extending a warm welcome to the prime minister on behalf of the state's people.

The ceremony was held on commencement of the project's work on January 16, 2018, in the presence of the prime minister.