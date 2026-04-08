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IMD forecasts rain, storms across India, issues yellow alert for Delhi

IMD has forecast widespread rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds across several regions, and issued a yellow alert for the national capital

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon, New Delhi Rains

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds across India. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 7:43 AM IST

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds across multiple parts of the country over the coming days, driven by active weather systems.
 
North, northwest brace for storms
 
Parts of north and northwest India, including the Himalayan region and adjoining plains, are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds.
 
  • Strong winds and thundersqualls may impact plains such as Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan
  • Hailstorms are possible in isolated areas
  • Heavy rainfall is expected in parts of the Kashmir Valley and Himachal Pradesh
 
East, northeast to see rain, lightning
 
 
Eastern and northeastern states are set to receive scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning.

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  • Gusty winds and thundersqualls could affect Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha
  • Heavy rainfall is likely in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya
  • Isolated hailstorm activity may occur in eastern states
 
Central, western regions to get scattered showers
 
Central India is expected to see light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds, with chances of isolated hailstorms. Western parts, including Gujarat, may witness brief spells of rain and lightning.
 
Southern states to see light to moderate rain
 
Several southern states are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds. Lightning activity is expected across parts of peninsular India.
 
Delhi weather: Rain, thunderstorms likely through the day
 
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the national capital, forecasting generally cloudy skies along with spells of light rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds on Wednesday.
 
According to the weather department, a spell of very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is likely during the morning and forenoon hours. Wind speeds are expected to reach 30-40 kmph during this period.
 
Another spell of light rain with thunderstorms and lightning is expected later in the afternoon and evening. Gusty winds may pick up again, reaching up to 50 kmph.
 
The shifting weather conditions are expected to keep temperatures moderate, with the maximum temperature around 27 degrees Celsius and the minimum near 18 degrees Celsius.
 

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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 7:42 AM IST

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