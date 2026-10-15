PM Modi unveils ₹3,350 cr projects in Ladakh, boosts road, air connectivity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually inaugurated and dedicated projects worth ₹3,350 crore in Ladakh across roads, aviation and renewable energy.

Among the inaugurated projects is the ₹650-crore Kushok Bakula Rinpoche Airport terminal in Leh, which triples flight capacity and expands annual passenger-handling capacity from 1 million to 3.5 million. Modi said the terminal is India's first to feature geothermal heating alongside solar energy use to suit the harsh climate, energising local tourism while balancing infrastructure growth with ecological care.

"Our effort is to develop modern infrastructure in Ladakh while taking full care of the local environment,” he said.

The Prime Minister also dedicated the ₹2,500-crore Nimmu-Padum-Darcha road and said it reduces travel time from 12 hours to three hours. Dedicating a project means it has been operational before the formal inauguration, while an inaugurated project begins operations after the Prime Minister’s ceremony.

Modi also dedicated the Hanu hydroelectric project and its associated transmission network while noting ongoing modern power generation initiatives in Puga Valley, adding that every sector would benefit from the project.

Additionally, he dedicated 40 newly constructed reservoirs developed under Project Amrit Him Sarovar.

He said Ladakh, which became a separate Union Territory in 2019, is being developed as a hub of winter and adventure tourism, and that over 40 border settlements are currently being upgraded under the Vibrant Villages Programme to stimulate grassroots economic activity.

According to the Prime Minister, local homestays in the region have multiplied from roughly 150 to 3,000. He also highlighted the expansion of BharatNet and high-speed internet across remote pockets of the territory, adding that continuous efforts are underway to ensure seamless access to e-governance, online education for youth and global market integration for local entrepreneurs.