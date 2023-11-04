close
PM Modi writes to girl who brought his sketch to meeting in Chhattisgarh

Modi thanked her and said he has always received a lot of love from the people of Chhattisgarh

Narendra Modi

Photo: X @ANI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 4 2023 | 1:44 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter to the girl who had brought his sketch to a public meeting addressed by him in Chhattisgarh, and said the country's daughters are its bright future.
The "affection and the sense of belongingness" he receives from them is his strength in the service of the nation, Modi said in the letter to Akansha.
It was while addressing a poll rally in Chhattisgarh's Kanker on Thursday that the prime minister spotted her holding up a sketch of him.
Writing to her on Friday, Modi thanked her and said he has always received a lot of love from the people of Chhattisgarh and they have also contributed enthusiastically to the country's development.
"The next 25 years are going to be important for young friends like you and the country. In this period, our young generation, especially daughters like you, will provide a new direction to the country's future while fulfilling their dreams," read the prime minister's letter to Akansha.
"Our government's aim has been to build a healthy, safe and well-equipped nation for our daughters," he added.
Modi advised Akansha to study hard and wished that she brought glory to her family, society and country with her achievements.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 4 2023 | 1:44 PM IST

