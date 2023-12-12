PM Narendra Modi announces India AI Mission at GPAI Summit 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) at Bharat Mandapam and said that India will soon launch an AI Mission to maximise the potential of AI computing across the country.

“We are going to launch an AI Mission in India soon. The objective of this mission will be to maximise the potential of AI computing in India and provide Indian startups and innovators with better opportunities,” said the Prime Minister.

“As a part of this mission, the application of artificial intelligence technologies will be promoted in sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, and education,” he added.

The Prime Minister also said that the existing network of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the country will be used to promote AI skills and learning in tier-2 and tier-3 towns.

The Prime Minister, in his address, acknowledged the negative impact and unethical use of AI and called for a global framework on artificial intelligence. He said, “Just as we have protocols and agreements for different international issues, we will have to come together to create a global framework for the ethical use of AI.”

“This will include a protocol for testing and deployment of high-risk and frontier AI tools,” he added.

While talking about the opportunities associated with the technology, the Prime Minister said that AI can help in achieving sustainable development goals. He also underlined the need for the development of inclusive AI technology.

“We have seen how in the last century, unequal access to technology led to increased differences within society. We need to prevent humanity from such mistakes in the present time,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi in his address also pointed towards the negative aspects related to AI. He cautioned against the possible weaponisation of the technology by non-state actors.

"AI is transformative. But it must be made as transparent as possible," he said.

He further suggested that making data and algorithms transparent and free from bias would be a great start towards democratising AI technology and making it more transparent.

GPAI is a three-day conference on artificial intelligence being held in the national capital from December 12 to 14, 2023. The Summit includes key governing body meetings and various side events and is seeing participation from 29 member countries, and some invitees.