PM on 3-day visit to MP, Bihar, Assam, to inaugurate development projects

In Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, Modi will lay the foundation stone of Bageshwar Dham Medical and Science Research Institute in Chhatarpur and inaugurate the investors summit on Monday

Modi will inaugurate Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit in Guwahati on Tuesday. | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a three-day visit to Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Assam from Sunday to attend several development initiatives, including the global investors summit in Bhopal and the release of 19th instalment of cash assistance to farmers in Bhagalpur.

In Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, Modi will lay the foundation stone of Bageshwar Dham Medical and Science Research Institute in Chhatarpur and inaugurate the investors summit on Monday, a statement said.  ALSO READ: PM Modi to attend Mauritius' National Day celebrations as guest of honour

He will release the 19th instalment of 'PM KISAN' scheme at an event in Bhagalpur on Monday and also inaugurate various development projects in Bihar before travelling to Assam.

 

He will attend the 'Jhumoir Binandini' on Monday evening and inaugurate the investment and infrastructure summit the next day.

Modi will inaugurate Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit in Guwahati on Tuesday.

The PMO said the two-day Global Investors Summit (GIS) in Bhopal will serve as an important platform to establish Madhya Pradesh as a global investment hub and will include departmental summits, specialised sessions on pharma and medical devices, transport and logistics, industry, skill development, tourism and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) among others.

It will also include international sessions focusing on the Global South countries, Latin America and the Caribbean besides special sessions for key partner countries.

It said three major industrial exhibitions will be held during the summit -- the auto show, the textile and fashion expo and one on 'One District-One Product' (ODOP) to showcase the state's unique craftsmanship and cultural heritage.

Representatives from over 60 countries, officials from various international organisations and over 300 prominent industry leaders from India and policy-makers will participate in the summit, the statement said.

Referring to the PM KISAN scheme, it added that over 97 million farmers across the country will receive direct financial benefits amounting to more than Rs 21,500 crore.

Noting that Modi has focussed on ensuring that farmers get better remuneration for their produce, it said he had launched the Central Sector Scheme for Formation and Promotion of 10,000 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPO), which help farmers collectively market and produce their agricultural products.

The programme in Bihar will mark the milestone of the formation of the 10,000th FPO in the country.

The prime minister will also inaugurate the Centre of Excellence for Indigenous Breeds in Motihari and a milk product plant in Barauni that aims to create an organised market for three lakh milk producers.

The Jhumoir Binandini in Assam will be a cultural extravaganza with 8,000 performers participating in the Jhumoir dance, a folk dance of Assam tea tribe and Scheduled Tribes of Assam that embodies the spirit of inclusivity, unity and cultural pride, and symbolises Assam's syncretic culture, it said.

The event will symbolise 200 years of the tea industry and also 200 years of industrialisation in Assam.

The investment summit in Assam will include an inaugural session, seven ministerial sessions and 14 thematic sessions.

It will also include a comprehensive exhibition illustrating the state's economic landscape, with a focus on its industrial evolution, global trade partnerships, booming industries and the vibrant MSME sector, featuring over 240 exhibitors, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 22 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

