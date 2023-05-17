close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

PM's visit still on despite cancellation of Quad leaders meet: Australia PM

Prime Minister Albanese said that his Indian counterpart Modi would still travel next week to Australia despite cancellation of Quad leaders' meeting and he is looking forward to welcoming him

Press Trust of India Melbourne
Modi, PM Modi

Photo: ANI

2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 6:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday said that his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi would still travel next week to Australia despite the cancellation of the Quad leaders' meeting in Sydney and he is looking forward to welcoming him.

The Australian premier was responding to a question on whether Prime Minister Modi will still come to Sydney after Albanese cancelled the Quad leaders' meeting in Sydney on May 24 as US President Joe Biden postponed his visit to Australia to focus on crucial debt-ceiling talks to prevent a catastrophic federal default.

Albanese, Modi, Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida were to attend the Quad Leaders' Summit.

"Prime Minister Modi will be here next week for a bilateral meeting with myself," Albanese told ABC Radio in Brisbane.

Prime Minister Modi will also have business meetings and will hold a very public event at Homebush at the Olympic site in Sydney, he said.

"He will also be engaging with Australian-India business relations I look forward to welcoming him to Sydney," Albanese said.

Also Read

India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2 Stumps: Lyon's 8-64 demolishes IND to 163

Indian-origin science teacher wins Prime Minister's prize in Australia

What can India gain from the trade pact with Australia?

T20 World Cup Final Highlights: Australia complete 2nd hattrick of titles

Indian-origin Leo Varadkar elected as Ireland's new prime minister

Delhi govt forms panel to fix routes, services for 'mohalla' bus scheme

US, China facing crisis as they spent on freebies during pandemic: Nadda

Announcement on Karnataka CM likely today or tomorrow: Surjewala

Indian temporary workers, students to be hit as Aus set to scrap Covid visa

Rising heat: Tankers roped in to supply water in Maha's scarcity-hit places

But he indicated Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida would cancel his visit in the wake of Biden's announcement.

"Prime Minister Kishida was just coming for the Quad meeting. There wasn't a separate bilateral programme," Albanese said.

Earlier in the day, Albanese said that Prime Minister Modi would certainly be a very welcome guest in Australia next week despite the cancellation of the Quad meeting.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Australia India Prime Minister

First Published: May 17 2023 | 6:53 PM IST

Latest News

View More

PM's visit still on despite cancellation of Quad leaders meet: Australia PM

Modi, PM Modi
2 min read

Spotify rolls out AI-powered DJ feature in UK for premium customers

Photo: Reuters
2 min read

Delhi govt forms panel to fix routes, services for 'mohalla' bus scheme

Delhi bus
2 min read

US, China facing crisis as they spent on freebies during pandemic: Nadda

Nadda, J P Nadda, Jagat Prakash Nadda
1 min read

India's G20 Presidency, opportunity for financial institution, says Bhalla

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Happy that Siddaramaiah is set to become Karnataka CM: Mahadevappa

Photo: Flickr/IncrediblyNuming (licensed under CC BY 2.0)
1 min read

LIVE updates: SP Hinduja, 87, dies in London; was unwell for some time

Hinduja Brothers
2 min read

164 'positive indigenisation list' items indigenised: Defence ministry

defence
2 min read

Under the lens: Regulator moots pre-export govt testing for cough syrup cos

India cough syrup, new drug policy
3 min read

India to have over 7,000 more ultra-rich individuals by 2027: Knight Frank

ultra high net worth individual
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon