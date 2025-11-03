Monday, November 03, 2025 | 10:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / At least 19 dead as gravel-laden lorry collides with bus in Telangana

At least 19 dead as gravel-laden lorry collides with bus in Telangana

The tipper collided with the Telangana Road Transport Corporation (RTC) vehicle near Chevella on Monday morning, resulting in the gravel falling on the bus

Accident, road accident

The injured persons were in trauma and they could not provide information on the number of passengers in the bus | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

At least 19 people were killed and four others suffered injuries when a tipper lorry carrying gravel collided head-on with a public transport bus in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana on Monday, police said.

The tipper collided with the Telangana Road Transport Corporation (RTC) vehicle near Chevella on Monday morning, resulting in the gravel falling on the bus.

The 19 deceased, included 10 women, a police official told PTI.

The driver of the bus, travelling to Hyderabad from Tandur, was among the dead.

The total of passengers travelling in the bus could not be ascertained immediately, he said.

Also Read

Mohammad Azharuddin

Ex-Indian cricket captain Azharuddin sworn in as minister in Telangana

Rains

Rains in Telangana force 2,000 people into shelters in Warangal, Hanamkonda

Rains

Montha impact: Heavy rain hits parts of Telangana; red alert in 3 districts

Kurnool Bus Fire, Bus Fire, Fire, Bus Accident

AP bus fire tragedy: Officials crack down on private buses in Telangana

Kurnool Bus Fire, Bus Fire, Fire, Bus Accident

Telangana govt announces ₹5 lakh aid for kin of Andhra bus fire victims

The injured persons were in trauma and they could not provide information on the number of passengers in the bus.

 

With the gravel falling on the bus, several passengers got stuck inside the vehicle and officials carried out relief measures using earthmovers.

The passengers of the bus were brought out of it, the police official added.

Expressing anguish over the accident, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and DGP Shivadhar Reddy to carry out relief measures on a war footing, an official release said.

The CM also asked some ministers to rush to the accident site, it said.

He told the officials to rush the injured passengers to Hyderabad to provide advanced treatment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

In this screengrab from a video posted on Oct. 29, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the Maritime Leaders Conclave, in Mumbai. (@NarendraModi via PTI Photo)

PM Modi launches ₹1 trn RDI fund to spur private investment in research

In this screengrab from a video posted on Oct. 29, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the Maritime Leaders Conclave, in Mumbai. (@NarendraModi via PTI Photo)

LIVE news updates: PM Modi launches ₹1 trillion RDI fund to boost private sector innovation

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maharashtra reserves 70% jobs in district cooperative banks for locals

Accident, road accident

3 killed, 5 injured as SUV crashes into UP roadways bus in Chitrakoot

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi cloud seeding trials only experiment to test feasibility: Official

Topics : Telangana Telangana govt Accidents road accident

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICC Womens World Cup Champions ListGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon