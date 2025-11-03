Monday, November 03, 2025 | 10:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / PM Modi, Shah, Kharge among heavyweights set to hold rallies in Bihar today

PM Modi, Shah, Kharge among heavyweights set to hold rallies in Bihar today

While the PM will address public rallies in Saharsa and in Katihar districts, Kharge will address a public rally in Vaishali. Shah will take part in rallies in Sheohar, Sitamarhi and Madhubani

Modi, Narendra Modi

Modi led a mega roadshow in Patna on Sunday evening (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Hectic campaigning in poll-bound Bihar is set to continue on Monday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge scheduled to address a host of public rallies across the state.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also address two poll rallies at Sonbarsa and Lakhisarai, and hold a roadshow at Rosera.

While the PM will address public rallies in Saharsa and in Katihar districts, Kharge will address a public rally in Vaishali. Shah will take part in rallies in Sheohar, Sitamarhi and Madhubani during the day.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also scheduled to address four public rallies in Patna, Saran and Muzaffarpur on Monday.

 

Modi led a mega roadshow in Patna on Sunday evening, besides addressing back-to-back rallies in Bhojpur and Nawada districts.

The Bihar assembly polls will be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11, while the counting of votes will take place on November 14.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

voting

Bihar's Chormara declared Naxal-free, villagers to vote after 2 decades

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Bihar polls: Congress questions PM, CM on paper leaks, crime, and jobs

PM Modi

'Jungle raj' leaders awaiting worst defeat in Bihar polls, says PM Modi

Gyanesh Kumar, CEC

ECI has zero tolerance for violence, ready for peaceful Bihar polls: CEC

Anant Kumar Singh JDU

Anant Singh: Mokama's 'Chhote Sarkar' back in spotlight after murder arrest

Topics : Narendra Modi Bihar Elections 2025 Bihar Election 2025 News Bihar Bihar Assembly Elections mallikarjun kharge

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICC Womens World Cup Champions ListGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon