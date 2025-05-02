Friday, May 02, 2025 | 10:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM to launch, lay foundation for projects worth Rs 58K cr in Andhra today

PM to launch, lay foundation for projects worth Rs 58K cr in Andhra today

PM will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate 94 projects, which include capital city institutions, national highways, railway upgrades and defence-related installations

Modi, Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 58,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 58,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh on Friday, which includes resuming the construction of greenfield capital city Amaravati.

According to the official schedule shared by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's office, PM Modi is expected to land at Gannavaram Airport (Vijayawada Airport) at 2:55 pm and travel by helicopter to Velagapudi secretariat helipad.

"He will be received by Naidu and deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan. By 3:30 pm, the Prime Minister will arrive at the public meeting venue and participate in the foundation-laying and inaugural events," said a press release from the CM's office.

 

The programme is scheduled to last an hour and 15 minutes, following which PM Modi will return to Gannavaram and depart for New Delhi. 

The southern state has made elaborate arrangements for Amaravati ReSTART (Amaravati construction relaunch) event, which is expected to be attended by thousands of people.

Also Read

Supreme Court

SC reserves verdict on plea for delimitation exercise in AP, Telangana

Andhra wall collapse

CM announces ₹25 lakh ex gratia for 7 killed in Andhra temple wall collapse

Modi, Narendra Modi

Elaborate arrangements in place for PM Modi's Amaravati visit on May 2

Jagan Mohan Reddy, Jagan Mohan, Jagan

AP liquor scam: Remand note alleges Rs 3,200 cr fraud involving YSRCP

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Vizag will emerge as game changer in 'Swarna Andhra' vision: CM Naidu

The PM will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate 94 projects, which include capital city institutions, national highways, railway upgrades and defence-related installations.

"In one of the largest single-day infrastructure announcements for the state, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation for and inaugurate a total of 94 projects worth Rs 57,962 crore," said the press release.

As part of Amaravati greenfield capital construction, the PM will lay the foundation stone for 74 projects worth Rs 49,000 crore, which encompass the construction of the assembly, secretariat and high court buildings and judicial residential quarters.

Likewise, he will lay the foundation for nine Central projects worth Rs 5,028 crore, such as DRDO's missile testing centre (Rs 1,459 crore) in Krishna district, unity mall in Vizag (Rs 100 crore), Guntakal Mallappa Gate Rail overbridge (Rs 293 crore) and six national highway projects (Rs 3,680 crore). 

The missile testing centre at Nagayalanka will comprise a launch centre, technical instrumentation facilities, indigenous radars, telemetry and electro-optical systems, enhancing the country's defence preparedness.

Likewise, he will dedicate three railway projects worth Rs 254 crore to the nation, which include railway doubling and tripling projects.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon, New Delhi Rains

Rain, thunderstorms lash Delhi-NCR; red alert issued amid waterlogging

Stranded passengers at Delhi airport

Flight operations take a hit at IGI airport after heavy rain lashes Delhi

Namo Bharat train

Namo Bharat reaches Modipuram as NCRTC begins trial runs on Meerut stretch

Farmers Protest, Protest, Farmer Protest

Centre defers May 4 meeting with farmers over participation of Punjab govt

Dr Girija Vyas

Ex-Union minister Girija Vyas dies at 79; Rajasthan CM condoles her demise

Topics : Narendra Modi Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025International Labour Day 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon