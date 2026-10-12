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PM will denotify democracy next: Dipke on Jantar Mantar denotification

Dipke criticised Delhi Police's decision to denotify Jantar Mantar as a protest site, alleging the move targets the right to protest

Abhijeet Dipke, Abhijeet

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2026 | 3:49 PM IST

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Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Monday slammed the decision to denotify Jantar Mantar in Delhi as a designated protest site and warned "ab poora desh Jantar Mantar banega" (entire nation will turn into Jantar Mantar).

A standing order issued on October 11 by Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar named Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in east Delhi as the new designated sites for protests and demonstrations.

"They have removed Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site. Yes, it's no a longer protest site as anyway it was turned into a war zone by the coward dictator. Ab poora desh Jantar Mantar banega!," Dipke said in a post on X.

 

In another post, Dipke said Prime Minister Narendra Modi could "denotify democracy" next.

"Today, Modi denotified Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site. Tomorrow, he will denotify democracy itself. The dictator's problem was never the protest site. It was the very idea of people protesting," Dipke said on social media.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Jantar Mantar Delhi Protest Modi govt

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First Published: Oct 12 2026 | 3:49 PM IST