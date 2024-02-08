Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Portion of Delhi's Gokulpuri metro station collapses, several injured

Initial reports suggest bikes trapped under debris; rescue operation underway at the station on the DMRC's Pink Line

A metro train arrives at a platform after the metro services resume on Pink line with certain restrictions, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

Delhi metro Pink Line. Photo: PTI

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 1:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A portion of Delhi's Gokulpuri metro station collapsed on Thursday. According to a Delhi Police official, initial assessments indicate that three to four two-wheelers parked near the station were caught under the debris, with some sustaining damage.

The collapse was reported around 11:10 am and involved a segment of the metro station's boundary wall collapsing onto the road below. The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) swiftly mobilised four fire tenders to the scene, commencing rescue operations.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

DCP (Northeast) Joy Tirkey confirmed that three to four persons suffered injuries, with one person grievously trapped beneath the debris, according to one report by the Indian Express.

Efforts to extricate the trapped individual were initiated by police personnel, aided by public assistance. The victim, identified as a scooty rider at the time of the collapse, was successfully rescued and promptly transported to GTB Hospital for urgent medical attention.

DCP Tirkey further stated that a thorough investigation into the incident has been launched, with appropriate legal action expected to be pursued.

Debris removal is currently underway, facilitated by the deployment of JCBs and cranes. Delhi Metro staff, alongside law enforcement authorities, are actively involved in the operation to restore normalcy and mitigate potential hazards.

The Gokulpuri metro station is situated on the Pink Line of Delhi Metro and encompasses 38 stations. Stretching from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar, serves as a crucial transport hub connecting various parts of the national capital. 

(This is a developing story. With agency inputs)

Also Read

PKL 2023: Jaipur Pink Panthers players list, price and live stream details

Noida metro: Aqua Line to add 11 stations to connect with Blue Line

40 trapped in tunnel Collapse in Uttarakhand: Here is what we know so far

Chandrayaan-3 landing site called Shiv Shakti: Who names sites on the Moon?

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Manual drilling advances, breakthrough soon

42% of Indian kirana stores have already shifted away from Paytm: Report

Free Movement Regime between India and Myanmar scrapped: Amit Shah

'What was the need of Pran Pratistha': Swami Prasad Maurya in UP Assembly

Farmers protest: Noida Police steps up security along its Delhi borders

Lakshadweep tourism: Island to receive Rs 3,600 cr infrastructure upgrade

Topics : Delhi Metro Accidents Building Collapse BS Web Reports Delhi Police

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 1:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRBI Repo RateHappy Propose Day 2024ICC Under 19 World Cup Semi Final Live ScorePaytm CrisisBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon