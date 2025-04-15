Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 11:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Power subsidy for Delhi homes, farmers, lawyers, riot victims to continue

Power subsidy for Delhi homes, farmers, lawyers, riot victims to continue

Delhi Transport Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh on the EV policy said that all vehicles will continue to ply

ANI New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 11:44 PM IST

Power Minister Ashish Sood on Tuesday said that the Delhi government has decided to continue the subsidy for four categories

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, the Delhi Power Minister said that the BJP government has made a decision on the power subsidy.

"In a special proposal, the Delhi Cabinet has decided to continue the subsidy for farmers, for 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims, subsidy to lawyers' chambers and existing domestic consumers. This is a major decision for 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims and for lawyers," Sood said.

He further said that continuous "disinformation" was being spread that the Delhi Government would stop the power subsidy.

 

"With this decision of the Delhi Cabinet, this disinformation stops. Self-declared unemployed leader will continue to peddle such lies every day. But the Delhi Government will work at its pace and cancel all such lies," he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Transport Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh on the EV policy said that all vehicles will continue to ply.

"I have told you earlier that our cabinet met for a meeting. We are discussing this. There is disinformation that autorickshaws will be discontinued. There is nothing like that. All vehicles will continue to ply. All good facilities will be provided to the people of Delhi," Singh said.

During the campaigning for the Delhi Assembly polls held in February, the Aam Aadmi Party said that the BJP will stop five facilities his government was providing to people in Delhi if elected to power, including free electricity, water, government schools, mohalla clinics and bus services for women.

The BJP registered a massive victory in the Delhi assembly elections, returning to power after a gap of 27 years. BJP won with a historic mandate of 48 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : EV policy transport New Delhi

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 11:44 PM IST

