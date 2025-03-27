Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 08:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Kerala raises age for class 1 admissions to 6 yrs: State Education Minister

Kerala raises age for class 1 admissions to 6 yrs: State Education Minister

Sivankutty emphasised the importance of raising awareness among children about drug abuse and identifying the channels through which drugs reach them

Kerala CM with public education minister V Sivankutty

Additionally, parents' groups have been formed to increase awareness and vigilance against drug use on school campuses. | File Image

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 8:27 PM IST

Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty announced on Thursday that the minimum age for admission to Class 1 in the state has been raised to six years.

The minister made the announcement during a press conference held here.

Sivankutty said that, until now, children could be admitted to Class 1 at the age of five, but scientific studies suggest that they are better prepared for formal education after turning six.

"That is why all countries with well-developed education systems set the age of entry for formal education at six years or above," Sivankutty said.

In Kerala, parents have traditionally enrolled children in Class 1 at the age of five, he noted.

 

However, more than 50 per cent of students now begin school at age six, and this trend should be encouraged, he added.

Sivankutty said the revised age requirement for Class 1 admissions would come into effect from the 202627 academic year.

Apart from the age revision, the Minister also discussed the government's efforts to curb drug abuse among students.

He said a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been prepared to address drug-related issues, covering aspects such as detection, reporting, and remedial measures.

Additionally, parents' groups have been formed to increase awareness and vigilance against drug use on school campuses.

An action plan has also been implemented at the school level, focusing on students' physical, mental, and social well-being, he said.

This plan incorporates key aspects of protection, safety, and participation, which are fundamental to safeguarding students' rights, the minister added.

Furthermore, lessons on the ill effects of drugs and alcohol have been included in the revised Science, Social Science, Malayalam, Urdu, and Arabic textbooks for upper primary and high school students in the 202425 academic year. Similar updates will be made in the 202526 academic year as well, he said.

Sivankutty emphasised the importance of raising awareness among children about drug abuse and identifying the channels through which drugs reach them.

He said the Education department would introduce more initiatives to combat this issue.

A meeting of various departments and organisations, chaired by the Chief Minister, has been scheduled for March 30, 2025, to discuss further steps, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 8:27 PM IST

