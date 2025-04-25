Friday, April 25, 2025 | 08:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / President Murmu departs for Vatican City to attend Pope Francis' funeral

President Murmu departs for Vatican City to attend Pope Francis' funeral

Murmu will be on a two-day visit to Vatican City and offer condolences on behalf of the government and people of India

President Droupadi Murmu

Murmu will pay homage to Pope Francis by laying a wreath at Basilica of Saint Peter in Vatican City on Friday | Image: X/@rashtrapatibhvn

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 8:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday departed for Vatican City to attend the funeral of Pope Francis later this week.

She is accompanied by Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju; Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, George Kurian; and Deputy Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly, Joshua De Souza, her office said in a post on X.

Murmu will be on a two-day visit to Vatican City and offer condolences on behalf of the government and people of India.

"President Droupadi Murmu departs for Vatican City to attend the State Funeral of HH Pope Francis," read the post from the President's secretariat.

 

Francis, who was the first non-European Pope in nearly 1,300 years, died on Easter Monday. He was 88.

Also Read

Pope Francis, St Peter's Basilica

Thousands mourn Pope Francis as Vatican considers extending public viewing

Pope Francis

Pope Francis funeral: Date, time, location, key guests, and burial details

Pope Francis

Pope Francis' body to lie in state at St Peter's Basilica as faithful mourn

Cryptocurrency

POPE memecoin soars 770% amid speculation over papal succession

Pope Francis

Cardinals set Pope Francis' funeral for Apr 26, public viewing from Apr 23

Murmu will pay homage to Pope Francis by laying a wreath at Basilica of Saint Peter in Vatican City on Friday.

"On April 26, the president will attend the funeral Mass of His Holiness Pope Francis at Saint Peter's Square in Vatican City, which will be attended by dignitaries from around the world," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

India declared a three-day state mourning on the passing of Pope Francis.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot

Delhi braces for heatwave as temperature set to rise, AQI remains poor

railways train rail freight trains

WR announces 35-hour mega block at Kandivali, train services to be affected

Pilgrims, Kedarnath temple Pilgrims

Two men posing as pony service providers caught on Vaishno Devi route

Railways, train

Railways facilitates journey of stranded tourists amidst rush from Jammu

Aeroplane

Pahalgam terror attack: Srinagar airfares dropped after govt intervention

Topics : Droupadi Murmu Pope Francis VATICAN

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 8:27 AM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedBSF Jawan Detained by PakistanWhat is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon