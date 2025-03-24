Monday, March 24, 2025 | 05:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / President Murmu visits Shree Nilamadhav temple in Odisha's Nayagarh

President Murmu visits Shree Nilamadhav temple in Odisha's Nayagarh

According to Bhaskar Mishra, a researcher in Shree Jagannath culture, it is believed that Lord Vishnu was originally worshipped as Shree Nilamadhav before the idol of Lord Jagannath was created

Droupadi Murmu

Earlier in the day, the President was welcomed at Biju Patnaik International Airport by the Governor and Chief Minister. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar/Nayagarh
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday offered prayers at Shree Nilamadhav Temple in Odisha's Nayagarh district.

She was accompanied by Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

The temple is located at Kantilo on the banks of Mahanadi.

"The President offered 'aarti'. She was happy to pray at the famous Lord Vishnu temple," the priest said, adding that this marks the first-ever visit of a sitting President to the shrine in independent India.

The temple is situated near two hills and is surrounded by dense forests. In ancient times, Shree Nilamadhav was worshipped by the Sabar tribe. Today, a shrine dedicated to Shree Nilamadhav is also located to the right of the Maha Lakshmi temple within the Puri temple complex.

 

Also Read

Child Marriage

Odisha reports 3 child marriages daily, Nabarangpur dist leads: Govt data

JSW

JSW to set up 0.5 MMT capacity copper smelter in Odisha by 2028-29

murder, killing, crime, shot dead

Three killed in clash over suspected witchcraft in Odisha's Ganjam

Dharmendra Pradhan, Dharmendra, Pradhan

Dharmendra Pradhan's father, Ex-Union minister Debendra Pradhan dies at 84

Pravati Parida

Odisha disbursed Rs 5,024 cr to 10 mn women on Women's Day: Dy CM Pravati

According to Bhaskar Mishra, a researcher in Shree Jagannath culture, it is believed that Lord Vishnu was originally worshipped as Shree Nilamadhav before the idol of Lord Jagannath was created and installed at the Puri temple.

Earlier in the day, the President was welcomed at Biju Patnaik International Airport by the Governor and Chief Minister.

Later, she went to Kaliapalli, the village of Sabar Raja Biswabasu, where she joined the community and unveiled his statue.

The President is also scheduled to attend the Bharatiya Biswabasu Sabar Samaj Foundation ceremony at Kaliapalli in Nayagarh.

According to her schedule, she will return to Bhubaneswar airport and spend the night at Raj Bhavan.

President Murmu will leave for Delhi at 9:20 AM on Tuesday, officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Parliament, New Parliament

MPs to get ₹1.24 lakh monthly salary, daily allowance increased to ₹2,500

Allahabad High Court, Justice Yashwant Varma

LIVE: SC Collegium recommends Justice Varma's transfer back to Allahabad HC amid cash row

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Unemployment down, per capita GDP up since 2017: UP CM on 8 yrs of govt

Eid, Eid-ul-Fitr

Eid 2025: When is Eid-ul-Fitr in India, March 30 or March 31? Know more

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

Emerging technology hub will be set up at Rs 350 crore, says Kerala CM

Topics : Odisha President of India Jagannath Temple

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayMP Salary HikeShri Ahimsa Naturals IPODelhi WeatherStocks To Buy TodayDC vs LSG Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon