President prorogues both Houses after Budget session of Parliament

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 11:49 PM IST

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, which were adjourned sine die on Saturday last after the conclusion of the budget session, have been prorogued by President Droupadi Murmu.
The budget session of Parliament concluded on Saturday after it was extended by a day. This was the last session of the seventeenth Lok Sabha with general elections expected to take place in April-May this year.
The interim budget was presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.
Apart from the financial agenda of the government, the two Houses also passed bills related to Jammu and Kashmir.
Other bills passed by Parliament in the budget session include the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024 and Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Bill, 2024.
The BJP-led NDA government also presented a 'White Paper' on the economy comparing 10 years of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government with its own 10 years.
The productivity of the 17th Lok Sabha has been around 97 per cent, the highest among the tenures of the last five Houses.

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 11:49 PM IST

