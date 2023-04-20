close

Private schools under Delhi govt scanner over expensive books, uniforms

Delhi Education Minister Atishi also said that "unsatisfactory responses" from the schools will lead to strict action against them

ANI
Private schools under Delhi govt scanner over expensive books, uniforms

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 7:28 AM IST
Taking firm action against the private schools over expensive books and uniforms, the Delhi government has sent show-cause notices to 12 schools, and also initiated an enquiry against six other schools, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

The "immediate action" has been taken based on parents' complaints, the Delhi government said in the statement.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi also said that "unsatisfactory responses" from the schools will lead to strict action against them.

"Following complaints from parents, show cause notices were sent to private schools for charging exorbitantly high for books and uniforms. Strict action under the Delhi School Education Act 1973 to be taken against schools violating the guidelines of the Education Department on books and uniforms. Unsatisfactory response from schools on the issue will lead to strict action against them," Atishi said.

Earlier on April 7, the AAP Minister had taken cognizance of the issue of private schools compelling parents to buy expensive books and uniforms from specific vendors and directed the Education Department to take strict action against these schools.

"Violation of Education Department guidelines on books and school uniforms by private schools will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against such schools," Atishi had said in a statement.

The Education Department had issued strict instructions to schools on March 17 to comply with the guidelines on the sale of books and school uniforms. It states that immediate notice must be issued stating the reasons in case of any complaint. In case of violation, action will be taken under the relevant provisions of the DSE Act 1973.

It is to be noted that the guidelines of the Education Department state that private schools must display a class-wise list of books and other study materials on their website before the beginning of the new academic session to inform parents. Additionally, schools must also display at least five nearby shops' addresses and phone numbers on their websites where parents can purchase books and school uniforms. Parents have the freedom to buy these items from any store as per their convenience, and the school cannot compel them to purchase from a particular vendor.

The guidelines also state that private schools cannot change the colour, design, or other specifications of school uniforms for at least three years.

private schools Delhi government School fees

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 7:28 AM IST

