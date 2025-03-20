Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 10:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Probe confirms allegations of police protocol misuse by actress Ranya Rao

Probe confirms allegations of police protocol misuse by actress Ranya Rao

On March 10, the state government appointed Gupta to probe Rao's possible involvement in Harshavardhini Ranya, alias Ranya Rao's, alleged gold smuggling activities

Ranya Rao

Gold bars worth Rs12.56 crore were seized from Ranya at Kempegowda International Airport on March 3 upon her arrival from Dubai.. Photo: X@RanyaRao

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 10:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The probe into the possible role of DGP-rank officer K Ramachandra Rao in the gold smuggling case has lent credence to the DRI's allegations that his stepdaughter, Ranya Rao, misused police protocols, sources said on Thursday.

According to official sources, during the inquiry by Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta, a detailed analysis of records at Bengaluru airport revealed that the Kannada actress had misused police protocol services during her foreign travels, particularly upon her arrival at Kempegowda International Airport from Dubai.

Analysis of CCTV footage at the airport further indicated that she availed herself of the DGP-rank officer's protocol services every time she arrived from Dubai at Bengaluru airport, the sources added.

 

The Karnataka government sent the DGP-rank officer on compulsory leave on Saturday.

Recently, the senior IPS officer was questioned in connection with the gold smuggling case. His statement was subsequently recorded by the investigating team led by Gupta.

Also Read

Ranya Rao

Actress Ranya Rao moves Sessions Court for bail in gold smuggling case

Ranya Rao

Court denies bail to Kannada actress Ranya Rao in gold smuggling case

Enforcement Directorate, ED

Ranya Rao gold smuggling case: ED conducts raids in Bengaluru under PMLA

Ranya Rao

Gold, cash, and scandal: Ranya Rao makes shocking smuggling confession

Ranya Rao

Bengaluru court reserves judgment on Kannada actress Ranya Rao's bail plea

On March 10, the state government appointed Gupta to probe Rao's possible involvement in Harshavardhini Ranya, alias Ranya Rao's, alleged gold smuggling activities.

Rao, an IPS officer, was serving as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

Gold bars worth Rs12.56 crore were seized from Ranya at Kempegowda International Airport on March 3 upon her arrival from Dubai.

Following this, searches were conducted at her residence, where officials recovered gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to Rs 2.67 crore, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) stated in a press release.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Premiumclimate

Can India's Carbon Credit Trading Scheme drive climate target success?

Image by ASphotofamily on Freepik

India ranks below Pakistan on global happiness index; Finland on top

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Govt identifies 15 out of 1,337 stations for redevelopment on PPP model

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

Kerala becomes first Indian state to establish senior citizens commission

Chennai High court, Madras High Court, Madras HC

LIVE news: Madras HC directs ED not to proceed further with Tasmac case

Topics : Gold smuggling Gold Smugglers Smuggling

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 10:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayPhysicsWallah IPOLatest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGate Result 2025 outIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon