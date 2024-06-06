Business Standard
Pune crash: Juvenile Justice Board extends remand of minor till June 12

Pune Porsche crash case: The minor teen was remanded to an observation home for juveniles on May 22, and his remand ended on Wednesday (June 5)

The Porsche car found without number plate in Pune. (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 10:18 AM IST

The Juvenile Justice Board, on Wednesday, extended the remand of a 17-year-old boy till June 12. The minor teen, arrested in the Porsche car crash case, was remanded to an observation home for juveniles on May 22, and his remand ended on Wednesday (June 5).

The accident occurred around 2.15 am on May 19 in the Kalyani Nagar area of Pune, when the minor at the wheels of a Porsche crashed into a motorcycle, killing Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa.
According to a senior police officer, an application for the 14-day extension was submitted before the Juvenile Justice Board on Tuesday. The police had said that if the Board denied the extension plea, the minor would be released in the custody of a relative as his parents and grandfather are currently under arrest.

Following the accident on May 19, the Pune police have arrested several people, including family members and hospital staff, on charges related to tampering of the evidence and manipulation.

Two doctors arrested for swapping blood sample

Last week, the Pune police arrested two doctors of the Sassoon General Hospital on charges of manipulating the blood sample of the 17-year-old Pune teen.

Police commissioner Kumar said Dr Ajay Taware, head of the forensics department at the Sassoon Hospital, and Dr Shrihari Harnor, chief medical officer, were arrested for alleged manipulation of blood reports and tampering with evidence in the Pune Porsche crash case.

The arrest of the doctors came shortly after an inspector and another official from the Yerwada police station were suspended for negligence in their duties. Among the allegations against them is failure to promptly take the teenager for a medical examination at the accident scene.

Evidence of alcohol consumption

The police have claimed that they have evidence indicating alcohol consumption by the minor, which comprises CCTV footage and receipts from two restaurants where the boy, the son of a real estate developer, consumed alcohol before the accident.

Minor admits he was drunk when accident took place

Earlier, the 17-year-old boy had admitted to the Pune police that he was heavily drunk while driving when the accident took place. During interrogation, the minor told the police that he did not remember all the incidents completely as he was drunk.

The police have charged the minor with rash and negligent driving and causing harm by endangering life or personal safety under IPC Sections 304A, 279, 337, 338, and 427, as well as relevant sections of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Act. On May 21, the police invoked Section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act (MVA), relating to the offence of driving under the influence, against the teen.
 
Following the accident, the Pune Police arrested the father, grandfather and the mother of the teen.

(With agency inputs)
First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 10:18 AM IST

