Business Standard
Home / India News / Pune sees 11% drop in property registration during Nov: Knight Frank

Pune sees 11% drop in property registration during Nov: Knight Frank

In a statement on Saturday, real estate consultant Knight Frank India said Pune recorded 13,371 property registrations in November 2024, generating Rs 475 crore in revenue

mumbai property registration

As many as 14,988 units were registered in November last year. | Representative Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2024 | 6:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Registration of properties in Pune fell 11 per cent year-on-year in November to 13,371 units despite strong demand, according to Knight Frank India.

In a statement on Saturday, real estate consultant Knight Frank India said Pune recorded 13,371 property registrations in November 2024, generating Rs 475 crore in revenue for the state exchequer.

As many as 14,988 units were registered in November last year.

Registration of properties fell 36 per cent in November compared to 20,894 units in October this year.

Knight Frank India Chairman and Managing Director Shishir Baijal said, "Pune's property market continues to exhibit steady registrations, adapting to evolving buyer preferences and market conditions".

 

Commenting on the data, Rohit Gera, Managing Director of Pune-based Gera Developments, said the registrations in November typically result from sales made in September.

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

Parliament LIVE: Nehru advocated for modifying Constitution if it turned hurdle, says PM Modi

Narendra Modi, modi

India is mother of democracy, Constitution basis of our unity: PM Modi

A Revanth Reddy, Reddy, Revanth,A Revanth,Telangana CM

T'gana taking steps to provide quality food in welfare schools: CM Reddy

Sarwan Singh Pandher

Farmers announce 'Tractor March', 'Rail Roko' on Dec 16, 18 in Punjab

Farmers Protest, Protest, Farmer Protest

LIVE news: Protesting farmers pause foot march to Delhi for the day as Haryana police uses tear gas

"There has been a marginal slowdown in sales as a result of increased prices as well as increased sizes of homes, taking the total home prices to the boundary of affordability. The other reason for the month's slowdown in numbers could be because of the change in dates of the festive season each year. To tell whether this is an aberration or a trend would take a few months," Gera said.

InfraMantra Director and co-founder Garvit Tiwari said, "The drop in property registration in Pune in November is not symptomatic of any weakness in the market".

"It continues to display strong demand from property seekers, and any drop may be due to high base effect," he said.

Last year, Tiwari said, the housing market witnessed record-high property sales across Indian cities.

"Strong infrastructure growth, affordability, employment opportunities and homeownership sentiments have been the strong drivers for the Pune housing market," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

The much-anticipated provision of the deal value threshold (DVT) under the Competition Amendment Act 2023, notified on Monday, seeks to capture mergers and acquisitions (M&As) where the deal value exceeds Rs 2,000 crore or where the target company ha

Office space in Pune's Koregaon Park leased for Rs 1.2 crore monthly rent

Bajaj Auto managing director Rajiv Bajaj at unveiling of V15 motorcycle

Rajiv Bajaj's Rishabh Family Trust buys land in Koregaon Park for Rs 72 cr

Housing, Houses, Apartments, residential building

Rs 200 cr of homebuyer's compensation recovered from realtors: MahaRERA

Bombay High Court

Bombay HC temporarily restrains Pune eatery from using 'Burger King' name

Housing, Realty, Real Estate

Chennai-based real estate firm DRA to expand footprint to Pune, Bengaluru

Topics : Pune Real Estate Knight Frank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 14 2024 | 6:41 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodaySai Life Sciences IPOToss The Coin IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon