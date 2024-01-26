R-Day: 'Nari Shakti', 'Atmanirbharta' themes ring in tableaux of IAF, Navy

The three wings of the armed forces on Friday showcased India's rising military might here with an impressive display of assets as their Republic Day tableaux complemented the over-arching theme of 'Nari Shakti' and 'Atmanirbharta'.

Highlighting India's growing prowess in shipbuilding, the Indian Navy tableau depicted the imposing indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and highly capable escort ships INS Delhi, INS Kolkata and INS Shivalik, the LCA, the ALH and the Kalvari-class submarine.

The Navy tableau's theme was 'Nari Shakti' and 'Atmanirbharta'.

The recent announcement of the Navy welcoming women in all roles and ranks is indeed a "shining symbol of progressive India", read the description about the tableau in an official booklet on the 75th Republic Day celebrations.

The naval band played 'Hum Taiyyar Hain', representing the force's might and combat readiness, and to its tune, marched a naval contingent of 144 young sailors, both male and female Agniveers.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent comprised 144 airmen and four officers and was led by Squadron Leader Rashmi Thakur.

Squadron leaders Sumita Yadav and Pratiti Ahluwalia and Flight Lieutenant Kirti Rohil marched along as supernumerary officers behind the contingent commander.

The Air Force band, comprising three drum majors and 72 musicians, played 'Sound Barrier Quick March'.

The IAF tableau depicted its overall theme of 'Bharatiya Vayu Dena: Saksham, Sashakt, Atmanirbhar' or 'Indian Air Force: Potent, Powerful and Self-reliant'.

The frontage showed a symbolic representation of a C-295 transport aircraft being flown by two women aircrew in the cockpit.

The presence of IAF GARUD commandos also signifies the enhancement of IAF's combat capabilities both in the air as well as on the ground, read the description about the tableau.

The middle portion of the IAF tableau depicted an IAF Tejas and a Su-30 aircraft flying over the Indian Ocean Region, signifying the ever-expanding reach of the IAF -- over land, as well as over the sea.

The rear portion of this float depicts humanitarian assistance rendered by the IAF, both within and across borders.

French President Emmanuel Macron is the chief guest at the grand celebrations, which has an overarching theme of projecting the nation's women power and democratic values.

The armed forces displayed an array of home-grown weaponry and military equipment such as missiles, drone jammers, surveillance systems, vehicle-mounted mortars and BMP-II infantry combat vehicles at the parade.

For the first time, an all-women tri-services contingent took part in the country's biggest ceremonial event.

In another historic first, Lieutenants Deepti Rana and Priyanka Sevda, who are among 10 women officers commissioned into the Regiment of Artillery for the first time last year, led the 'Swathi' weapon locating radar and Pinaka rocket system at the parade on Kartavya Path.

Tank T-90 Bhishma, NAG missile system, infantry combat vehicle, all-terrain vehicle, weapon locating radar system 'Swathi', drone jammer system, and medium range surface-to-air missile were among the key displays by the mechanised columns of the Army.

The first Indian Army contingent leading the Mechanised Column was of the 61 Cavalry led by Major Yashdeep Ahlawat. Raised in 1953, the 61 Cavalry is the only serving active Horsed Cavalry Regiment in the world.