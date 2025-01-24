Business Standard

Friday, January 24, 2025 | 07:43 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Rajasthan trade body seeks Budget concessions to support commodity markets

Rajasthan trade body seeks Budget concessions to support commodity markets

Despite water scarcity, Rajasthan remains a significant contributor to the country's Rabi and Kharif crop production

With major Hindu festivals concluding, harvesting of kharif crops is expected to gather further steam over the next few weeks as farmers and labourers return to their fields.

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 7:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Rajasthan Khadya Padarth Vyapar Sangh, a state-based trade body representing commodity traders has sought concessions and sops in the forthcoming state Budget to support commodity markets and dealers.  
 
Despite water scarcity, Rajasthan remains a significant contributor to the country’s Rabi and Kharif crop production. The main crops are mustard, guar, gram, wheat, barley, pearl millet, peanuts, cumin, coriander, moong, moth, and maize.
 
Babulal Gupta, president of Rajasthan Khadya Padarth Vyapar Sangh, said that agricultural commodities brought from outside provinces for industry and trade should be kept free from mandi cess and other fees. Mandi cess should be made one per cent.
 
 
“We want parity. Presently on pulses and grains 1.6 per cent of mandi cess is being charged, on oilseeds 1 per cent, and on millets, jeera and isabgol (Psyllium husk)  0.5 per cent is being charged.”.
 
Gupta called for the inclusion of old mills like edible oil mills, flour mills, and spices in the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS) 2024 to get exemptions similar to new mills. The RIPS 2024 provides attractive financial incentives, including subsidies, tax exemptions, and employment generation incentives.

Also Read

trade, Container, shipment

India should join China-backed Asian trade bloc, says NITI Aayog CEO

Gold, jewellery

Gold breaches Rs 83K for first time amid uncertainty over Trump policies

pharmaceutical sector, pharma sector, medicines, meds

OneSource sees surge in demand as semaglutide patents near expiry

RBI

LIVE: Forex reserves decline by $1.88 billion to $623.983 billion, shows RBI data

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, IPO

Dr Agarwal's Health Care sets IPO price between Rs 382 and Rs 402

 
Gupta added that some mandis of agricultural products should be transformed into industrial areas with small units, emphasising the need for efficient transportation links to highways. 
 
“Warehouses should be given industrial status. Permission should be given to open warehouses in those industrial areas of Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation Ltd (RIICO) where factories are not running,” Gupta said.
 
RIICO is an agency of the government of Rajasthan engaged in the industrial development of the state.

More From This Section

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab

Haryana CM promises 200K govt jobs over next 5 years for state's youth

Delhi Police

Republic Day: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory, impose restrictions

cryptocurrencie

CBI busts Rs 350 crore nationwide crypto Ponzi scam, raids seven locations

Supreme Court, SC

SC pulls up Maha govt for not allocating funds for solid waste management

OLA

Ola joins Uber, denies implementing phone model-based pricing in India

Topics : Trade deals rajasthan State Budgets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 7:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayFIITJEE Centres Shut NewsLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon