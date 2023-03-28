Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm as opposition protests over Adani issue

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned in the pre-lunch session on Tuesday as opposition MPs, several dressed in black, created a ruckus over the Adani issue.

MPs of the Congress and other parties started raising slogans such as "Modi-Adani Bhai Bhai" as listed papers were being laid on the table of the House. Several Congress MPs were in the Well while other opposition members were on their feet.

They were also raising slogans demanding a probe by a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) into allegations of corporate fraud and stock price manipulations against the Adani Group.

When Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri was making a listed statement, opposition members raised the pitch of their sloganeering, apparently asking him to apologise for his remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

After the laying of papers and statements by ministers were over, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he has received notices under Rule 267 of the house for suspension of listed business and take the matters mentioned the notices.

However, he could not announce his decision on the suspension notices as slogans continued.

Sensing the mood, he adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022, and The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022 are listed for passage during the day.

Earlier, the House congratulated Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain, Nitu Ghanghas, and Saweety Boora for creating history by winning four gold medals at the recently held Women's Boxing World Championships.

While congratulating the women boxers, Dhankhar expressed his extreme happiness at the show of women power.