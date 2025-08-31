Sunday, August 31, 2025 | 06:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Net ECB inflows rise to $4.6 billion in Apr-Jun 2025, shows RBI data

Net ECB inflows rise to $4.6 billion in Apr-Jun 2025, shows RBI data

RBI data showed net ECB inflows rose to $4.6 billion in April-June 2025 from $2.8 billion a year ago, even as registrations moderated and sectoral trends diverged

external commercial borrowing, ECB, dollar

Funds raised through ECBs and initial public offerings for capital expenditure purposes were slightly lower than in the previous quarter

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

Net inflows of foreign resources via external commercial borrowings (ECBs) rose to $4.6 billion in April-June 2025 (Q1 FY26) from $2.8 billion in April-June 2024 (Q1 FY25), Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed.
 
In its August 2025 monthly bulletin, the RBI said registrations of ECBs moderated in Q1 FY26, although inflows continued to outpace outflows, resulting in positive net inflows. Registrations slowed to $9.1 billion in Q1 FY26, down from $11.1 billion in Q1 FY25.
 
Funds raised through ECBs and initial public offerings for capital expenditure purposes were slightly lower than in the previous quarter, it added.
 
 
On the monthly trend, the analysis showed that sequentially, net inflows in June were just $0.2 billion, down from $1.2 billion in May 2025. ECB registrations, however, rose to $3.5 billion in June, compared with $2.7 billion in May 2025.
 
There were 113 ECB registrations in June 2025 worth $3.5 billion, 100 in May 2025 worth $2.73 billion, and 125 in June 2024 worth $2.81 billion, RBI data showed.

Corporate entities from the manufacturing sector filed registrations for $954 million in June 2025, up from $603 million in June 2024. Firms in the infrastructure sector filed intents worth $1.81 billion in June 2025, more than double $808 million in June 2024.
 
Corporations in the services sector filed ECB intents worth $19 million in June 2025, down from $37 million in June 2024. Non-banking finance companies filed intents worth $682 million in June 2025, significantly lower than $1.31 billion in June 2024.
 
As for interest rates on ECBs, expressed as weighted average margin over the alternative reference rate, these stood at 1.70 per cent in June 2025, substantially higher than 1.46 per cent in May 2025 and 1.36 per cent in June 2024. This pricing indicator pertains to floating rate loans. For fixed rate loans, the range was between 0 and 10.50 per cent in June 2025, against 0 and 11.00 per cent in June 2024.
 

First Published: Aug 31 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

