Sunday, August 31, 2025 | 04:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Private capex likely to rise 21.5% to ₹2.67 trn in FY26: RBI article

Private capex likely to rise 21.5% to ₹2.67 trn in FY26: RBI article

The continued policy push for infrastructure, sustained disinflation, combined with lower interest rates, easy liquidity conditions, and rising capacity utilisation

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

"While external risks such as geopolitical tensions, global uncertainty and demand slowdown may influence investment sentiment, the domestic fundamentals appear robust," it said.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Capital investment by the private sector is likely to rise 21.5 per cent to Rs 2.67 lakh crore in 2025-26 aided by robust macroeconomic fundamentals, and a 100-bps policy rate cut, according to an RBI article.

Despite global uncertainties, Indian firms entered the 2025-26 fiscal year with healthier balance sheets, higher cash buffer, improved profitability, and greater access to diversified funding sources, said the article 'Private Corporate Investment: Growth in 2024-25 and Outlook for 2025-26' published in the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) August bulletin.

The continued policy push for infrastructure, sustained disinflation, combined with lower interest rates, easy liquidity conditions, and rising capacity utilisation, is fostering an environment conducive to private investment, it said.

 

Drawing on data related to the phasing of capital expenditure (capex) plans announced by private corporates, the article assesses their investment intentions and provides insights into the near-term outlook.

Infrastructure sector continued to attract a major share of envisaged capital investment, led by the 'power' industry.

Also Read

manufacturing sector

Manufacturing dominated new projects in Q1, share at 10-quarter highpremium

Capex

Private capital expenditure announcements fall 81% in Q1 FY25: CMIEpremium

Nuclear

Backed by private capital, India's nuclear energy set for transformationpremium

capex

At ₹11 trn, India Inc capex pips govt capex in FY25; will the trend last?

Mutual fund

Investors find their way back to retail and consumer checkout aislepremium

"The phasing profile of the pipeline projects based on all channels of financing taken together, suggests that the envisaged capex is estimated at Rs 2,67,432 crore in 2025-26 as against Rs 2,20,132 crore in 2024-25," the article said.

The article has been authored by Snigdha Yogindran, Sukti Khandekar, Rajesh B Kavediya and Aloke Ghosh, all from the RBI's Department of Statistics and Information Management.

Looking ahead, the investment outlook remains cautiously optimistic, it said.

"While external risks such as geopolitical tensions, global uncertainty and demand slowdown may influence investment sentiment, the domestic fundamentals appear robust," it said.

Importantly, the composition of investments -- driven largely by greenfield infrastructure projects -- signals not only cyclical recovery but also structural capacity building, it added.

The ability of firms to convert intentions into execution will be critical in shaping the next phase of India's growth.

"Thus, sustained monitoring of project implementation and supportive policy measures will be vital to translating this momentum into durable economic gains," it said.

The article draws on multiple sources like bank/FI sanctions, external commercial borrowings, and equity issuances, to present a holistic view of investment intentions.

The RBI, however, said the views expressed in the bulletin article are of the authors' and do not represent the views of the central bank.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI signs Euro 100 mn line of credit with AFD to boost green financing

State Bank of India, SBI history, SBI 70 years, SBI journey, Imperial Bank of India, SBI deposits 2025, SBI branches India, largest Indian bank, SBI data report, SBI mortgage lender

SBI, AFD sign Euro 100 mn line of credit to boost green financing in India

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Investment outlook remains cautiously optimistic going ahead: RBI study

dollars

NRI deposit inflows dip 10% in April-June, outstanding deposits rise

Economy

Datanomics: Higher investment needed to tread on 8% growth trajectorypremium

Topics : Private capex RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 31 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

India vs Japan Hockey Asia Cup LiveStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon