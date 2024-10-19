Business Standard
RG Kar case: Protest continues, doctors' fast-unto-death enters 15th day

RG Kar case: Protest continues, doctors' fast-unto-death enters 15th day

Agitating doctors planned to hold a mega rally on Sunday to press for their demands, which include the removal of Health Secretary N S Nigam among others

Junior doctors Protest, Protest, Doctor Protest

Junior doctors and others during a mega rally in protest against the alleged rape-murder of a medic at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

The fast-unto-death by agitating junior doctors in West Bengal entered the 15th day on Saturday over demands for justice for the deceased post-graduate trainee of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and workplace security.

So far, six fasting doctors have been hospitalised after their health condition deteriorated.

Eight doctors are currently on indefinite fast while demanding that the state government act constructively by October 21 to end the impasse.

One of the medics said that they would be forced to resort to strike across the state on October 22 if their demands are not met by Monday.

 

"We want the chief minister (Mamata Banerjee) to sit for a discussion and implement all our demands", a junior doctor said.

Several theatre personalities also held a symbolic hunger strike on Saturday to express solidarity with the protesting doctors.

The agitating doctors planned to hold a mega rally on Sunday to press for their demands, which include the removal of Health Secretary N S Nigam among others.

Their other demands include establishment of a centralised referral system for all hospitals and medical colleges in the state, implementation of a bed vacancy monitoring system, and formation of task forces to ensure essential provisions such as CCTV, on-call rooms, and washrooms at their workplaces.

Prior to their ongoing fast-unto-death, the junior doctors went on a cease work following the rape-murder of their fellow medic at R G Kar hospital on August 9.

They ended their stir after 42 days on September 21, following assurances from the state government to look into their demands.


First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

