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Home / India News / RSS alleges petrol bomb attack on Ranchi office; SIT to probe incident

RSS alleges petrol bomb attack on Ranchi office; SIT to probe incident

The incident took place around 12.30 am at the RSS office in Nivaranpur in the Chutia police station area, according to RSS functionaries

RSS office, Ranchi RSS office

Ranchi: Media personnel outside the RSS office after the organisation alleged that petrol bombs were hurled at its office, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Wednesday, June 17, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2026 | 1:18 PM IST

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The RSS on Wednesday alleged that petrol bombs were hurled at its office in Ranchi in the early hours, prompting the police to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter.

The incident took place around 12.30 am at the RSS office in Nivaranpur in the Chutia police station area, according to RSS functionaries.

Snigdha Ranjan, the head of the RSS's media coordination in Ranchi, alleged that petrol bombs were thrown at the premises.

Police, however, said the exact nature of the objects used would be confirmed only after a detailed investigation.

"Parts of two glass bottles were recovered from the spot. A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has been called to ascertain the contents of the bottles," Ranchi SSP Rakesh Ranjan told PTI.

 

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Asked whether the bottles contained petrol, he said it would be premature to draw conclusions before the forensic examination is completed.

"Efforts are underway to identify those involved in the incident," he added.

Union minister Sanjay Seth described the incident as a "serious conspiracy", aimed at disturbing peace in the state capital.

"What was the purpose of hurling petrol bombs? It was to trigger a fire, as petrol is highly inflammable. There appears to have been a conspiracy to create unrest in Ranchi," Seth told PTI Videos.

Ranchi City DSP KV Raman said investigators have examined CCTV footage from the area and identified some suspicious activity.

"We are working on those leads. Preliminary findings suggest the suspects may have hired a private taxi and that two persons were involved. We are also exploring other sources of information," he said.

An SIT has been constituted to probe the incident, he said.

"The FSL team and dog squad have been called in as part of the investigation," he said.

Leader of Opposition in the assembly Babulal Marandi called the incident a matter of serious concern.

"I have spoken to the Ranchi SP, Deputy Commissioner and the DGP and urged them to identify and arrest those responsible. I have also demanded the establishment of a permanent police outpost near the RSS office to strengthen security arrangements," Marandi said.

Police said all possible angles are being examined.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : RSS Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Ranchi

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First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

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