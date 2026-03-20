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Home / India News / Bhagwat links global conflicts to selfish interests, calls for unity, peace

Bhagwat links global conflicts to selfish interests, calls for unity, peace

Bhagwat said that India's ancient wisdom teaches that 'all are connected and one', and called for a shift from conflict to harmony and cooperation

Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan

Religious intolerance, forced conversions and ideas of superiority and inferiority still exist, he pointed out (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Nagpur
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 12:38 PM IST

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Selfish interests and the desire for dominance were the root cause of conflicts in the world, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Friday, asserting that lasting peace can only be achieved through unity, discipline and adherence to dharma.

Addressing a gathering in Nagpur, Bhagwat said that for 2,000 years the world has experimented with various ideas to resolve conflicts with little success.

Religious intolerance, forced conversions and ideas of superiority and inferiority still exist, he pointed out.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief was speaking at the gathering after laying the foundation stone for the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's office in the city.

 

Bhagwat said that India's ancient wisdom teaches that "all are connected and one", and called for a shift from conflict to harmony and cooperation.

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He further noted that even modern science is gradually moving towards this understanding.

The RSS chief noted that selfish interests and the desire for dominance were the root cause of conflicts in the world, and said lasting peace can only be achieved through unity, discipline and adherence to dharma.

Highlighting the importance of conduct, Bhagwat said dharma cannot remain confined to scriptures, but must be reflected in people's behaviour.

Discipline and adherence to moral values require sustained practice and often involve personal hardship, he said.

While India believes in humanity, others believe in the struggle for existence and survival of the fittest, he said, reiterating that the world needs harmony, not conflict.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Mohan Bhagwat RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat RSS

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First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 12:38 PM IST

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