Big business must help create 100 national champions: Birla at RSS event

Addressing an event of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at the organisation's Nagpur headquarters, industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla on Thursday said the current global flux has not had equal outcomes and the challenge for India is that the flux exists at a time when the country is on the threshold of beginning its Amrit Kaal. "The biggest lesson that history teaches us is the importance of building national capability and national resilience," Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, said in his address. He was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony of the RSS' annual 'Karyakarta Vikas Varg-Dwitiya' (Second Year Volunteers' Training Camp), where RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was the keynote speaker.

Kumar Mangalam Birla said he has met and interacted with the RSS chief on several occasions, and Bhagwat's simplicity and vision for India inspired him. The industrialist praised the work that the RSS has been doing, particularly the succour it has provided during natural calamities and the pandemic.

The 58-year-old industrialist termed the current times challenging, but said the era belonged to India given the unique confluence of demographic dividends and tailwinds, infrastructure, digital rails and financial services, which "provide us with an opportunity that comes only once in a lifetime of a nation".

He said the world has been caught between the competing ambitions of superpowers. He said that in the last three years, crude oil prices have fluctuated sharply, including because of wars, while supply chains are once again stressed for the third time this decade, and artificial intelligence (AI) "has arrived at our doorstep and this AI revolution is likely to transform economies and impact many more people than any other recent technological invention".

Drawing from his family's history, Kumar Mangalam recounted how his great-grandfather, G D Birla, founded Grasim just 10 days after India's Independence, with cotton fields having fallen in territory that went to Pakistan, which was a massive challenge for the Indian textile industry. "Rather than accept dependence as destiny, he saw an opportunity to build capability," Kumar Mangalam said. Instead of cotton, G D Birla started production of man-made fibres, "a new thought for a new country" and, thanks to that decision, 80 years later Grasim is a global leader in building materials, chemicals and fibres, he said. "Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) is not just an economic policy but the foundation of nation building," Kumar Mangalam Birla said.

He said the RSS and the Aditya Birla Group have many similarities. He said his group also provides primary and higher education, health services, and undertakes projects for social welfare, women's empowerment and skill development. Kumar Mangalam said self-reliance, after all, is about capability. "It is about having the confidence to build what a nation needs, the patience to invest for the long term and the resilience to adapt as the world changes around us," he said.

The industrialist lauded the government for strengthening digital infrastructure, financial inclusion and implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). The role of large industries is pivotal in achieving the ambition of Viksit Bharat. "Big business must continue to see MSEs as complementary partners, and collectively we should aspire to create at least 100 national champions who are globally competitive, globally recognised and lead their respective sectors," he said, urging the youth to embrace entrepreneurship and "build in India, build for India and build for the world".

In his address, Bhagwat also referred to the ongoing conflicts in the world. "War is (going on) between Iran and the US, but oil prices are increasing here in India," he said, adding that while people often focus on challenges and uncertainties, they should also recognise the opportunities available in such difficult situations. The RSS chief said India's time had come as the world seeks alternatives to conflict-driven and self-centred models of development.