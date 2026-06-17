Shiv Sena (UBT) faces split fears as several MPs may switch to Shinde camp

Even as the Trinamool Congress grapples with an unprecedented split, Shiv Sena (UBT), another major player in the Opposition camp, is staring at a crisis, with "six to seven" of its nine Lok Sabha MPs inclined to switch to the ruling Shiv Sena and camping in the national capital, sources said on Tuesday.

It is learnt that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde was also headed to Delhi late on Tuesday. On its part, Shiv Sena (UBT) has dismissed the possibility of a split in its Lok Sabha ranks, with the party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut claiming that all its MPs remain united.

Sources told PTI that Shinde was expected to land in Delhi late on Tuesday.

"Six to seven MPs are likely to switch sides," a leader of the Shinde camp said, claiming that the move was linked to a possible elevation in the role of Aditya Thackeray, son of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, who currently heads the party's youth wing.

The leader claimed that the MPs likely to make the switch found the prospect of Aditya's further elevation within Shiv Sena (UBT) unacceptable.

Sources said Shiv Sena (UBT) was planning to make an announcement regarding Aditya on June 19, which marks the 60th foundation day of the undivided Shiv Sena. The party split in 2022 following a rebellion led by Shinde that brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

The perception of impending defections deepened after only four of the party's nine MPs attended a meeting convened by Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday.

Raut had claimed that the remaining five MPs joined virtually or over the phone.

On Tuesday, Raut said a "wrong picture was being painted" and asserted that all parliamentarians remained firmly with the party and Uddhav Thackeray.

While MPs Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai, Rajabhau Waze and Sanjay Patil attended the meeting in person, Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar and Sanjay Deshmukh joined online. Another MP, Sanjay Jadhav, spoke to Thackeray over the phone, Raut had said.

"All Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs are together and will remain together," the Rajya Sabha member told reporters in the Parliament House complex.

Ruling out any threat to Shiv Sena (UBT), Raut also expressed confidence in the party's ability to handle any crisis.

Asked if he was in the national capital to meet the Lok Sabha Speaker amid speculation that some Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs could form a separate group, similar to the TMC rebels, Raut denied any such move.

"The (undivided) Shiv Sena has a legacy of 60 years and a history of agitating for various causes. We have seen many ups and downs in the past. But ours is a cadre-based party. MLAs and MPs come and go, but the party remains," he added.