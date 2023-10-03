SAMPRITI: Indian, Bangladesh armies commence joint military exercise

India and Bangladesh on Tuesday commenced the 11th edition of the annual joint military exercise, 'SAMPRITI-XI' in Umroi, Meghalaya, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The statement further informed that the exercise scheduled for 14 days, will engage approximately 350 personnel from both sides.

The exercise underscores the importance of enhancing interoperability between the two armies, sharing tactical drills, and promoting best practices, the release added.

This exercise, alternatingly organised by both countries, signifies strong bilateral defence cooperation initiatives, as per the statement.

The exercise has witnessed ten successful editions till 2022 since its inception in Assam's Jorhat in 2009.

The Bangladesh contingent comprises 170 personnel, led by Brigadier General Mohammed Mafizul Islam Rashed, Commander of 52 Bangladesh Infantry Brigade. The lead unit from the Bangladesh Army side is the 27 Bangladesh Infantry Regiment.

Also Read Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Playing 11, toss result, streaming Asia Cup 2023: BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result, live streaming & telecast Asia Cup 2023, IND vs BAN Highlights: Tanzim, Shakib take Bangladesh to win Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Playing 11, toss result, streaming Asian Games 2023 women's cricket schedule: India vs Bangladesh SF timings EAM, Dominican Republic Vice Prez discuss strengthening of bilateral ties 50% willing to make 5G shift want to spend less than Rs 20K: Ericsson MPs raised concerns on climate change: Jairam Ramesh after House panel meet Arrests of Indian journalists on the rise, especially in the past decade Canada wants private talks with India to resolve diplomatic dispute

Indian contingent mainly comprises troops from a battalion of the RAJPUT Regiment. Brigadier SK Anand, Commander of a Mountain Brigade is leading the Indian contingent.

"The exercise will also witness participation by personnel from diverse units such as artillery, engineers and other supporting arms and services from both sides," it added.

Centred on the conduct of Sub-Conventional Operations as per Chapter VII of the UN mandate, SAMPRITI-XI will include a Command Post Exercise (CPX) and a Field Training Exercise (FTX), culminating in a Validation Exercise, it said.

The statement further added that 20 Officers from each contingent will participate in the CPX, focusing on decision-making after thorough deliberations.

This will be followed by FTX wherein grassroots-level operations will be validated. The FTX will include a series of joint tactical drills for counter-terrorist operations such as hostage rescue, crowd control measures, and the use of helicopters in counter-terrorist operations. The Validation Exercise will be conducted on October 14 & 15 in Darranga Field Firing Range, Assam.

During the course of the exercise, the participants will also get to witness the prowess of the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' Equipment Display, the statement added.

SAMPRITI-XI promises to further enhance defence cooperation between India and Bangladesh, fostering deeper bilateral relations, cultural understanding, and mutual benefits from shared experiences in Sub-Conventional Operations, the release said.