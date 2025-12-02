Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 01:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / 'Sanchar Saathi is optional, user can delete it': Govt issues clarification

Jyotiraditya Scindia said Sanchar Saathi is optional and users can delete it, as the government asks phone makers to pre-install the app to help curb cyber fraud and misuse of mobile services

The Sanchar Saathi portal and mobile app bring together several features meant to curb cyber fraud and increase telecom safety. (Photo: Sanchar Saathi website)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said that the government’s Sanchar Sathi app is not mandatory for users. He added that users are free to remove it from their devices if they wish.
 
“...If you don't want Sanchar Sathi, you can delete it. It is optional... It is our duty to introduce this app to everyone. Keeping it in their devices or not, is upto the user," Scindia told news agency ANI.  This comes amid government's intensified efforts to stop the sale of fake mobile phones and make it easier for citizens to report any suspected misuse of telecom services. As part of this push, the Ministry of Communications on Monday directed all mobile manufacturers to pre-install the Sanchar Saathi app on every device made or imported for use in India.   However, the ministry’s directive also makes it clear that the app must remain active and usable on all devices. "Ensure that the pre-installed Sanchar Saathi application is readily visible and accessible to the end users at the time of first use or device setup and that its functionalities are not disabled or restricted," the directive states.
 

What is the Sanchar Saathi app?

 
Sanchar Saathi is a citizen-focused initiative developed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). The app is designed to empower mobile users, improve their security and increase awareness about government measures for safer digital usage.
 
The Sanchar Saathi portal and mobile app bring together several features meant to curb cyber fraud and increase telecom safety.  Through the app, users can:
• Report suspected fraud using the 'Chakshu' feature

• Stop unwanted commercial calls
• Identify harmful web links and block a lost or stolen phone
• Check mobile connections registered in their name
• Verify if a handset is original or fake
• Report international calls posing as Indian numbers
• Find their internet service provider
• Access trusted contact details of banks and financial institutions

Why the government wants it pre-installed

 
Fake or tampered IMEI numbers make it hard for agencies to track phones and pose security risks. In India’s big second-hand phone market, stolen or blacklisted devices are often resold. 
 
Sanchar Saathi app can trap buyers in legal or financial trouble. IT helps users check if a phone is genuine or blocked.  Under new guidelines, the DoT has instructed all smartphone makers and importers to pre-install the Sanchar Saathi app and ensure it is clearly visible and fully functional when a user sets up the device for the first time.
 
Manufacturers must also roll out software updates to add the app to phones already in the market. The deadline to complete this process is 90 days, and companies must submit a compliance report within 120 days.

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

