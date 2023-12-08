Sensex (0.44%)
69825.60 + 303.91
Nifty (0.33%)
20969.40 + 68.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
44400.20 -94.80
Nifty Smallcap (-1.08%)
6698.90 -73.20
Nifty Bank (0.90%)
47262.00 + 420.60
Heatmap

SC dismisses Chanda Kochhar's plea for retirement benefits from ICICI bank

Kochhar has challenged the Bombay High Court's May 3 order, which dismissed her petition saying grant of any interim relief to her would cause irreparable damage and prejudice to the bank

Chanda Kochhar

Chanda Kochhar

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 4:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain former ICICI bank managing director and CEO Chanda Kochhar's plea seeking retirement benefits from the bank.
A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti said, "Not a case for interference. We are not inclined to interfere with the high court order. The special leave petition is dismissed."

At the outset, senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for Kochhar said the high court had dismissed the petition without any discussion or finding.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The bench said it has seen the facts involved and the case does not warrant any interference.
Kochhar has challenged the Bombay High Court's May 3 order, which dismissed her petition saying grant of any interim relief to her would cause irreparable damage and prejudice to the bank.
Meanwhile, another top court bench headed by Justice Bela M Trivedi adjourned the hearing on a separate plea filed by CBI challenging grant of interim bail to Kochhar. The plea of the probe agency will now be heard on December 11.
In her plea seeking retiral benefits from ICICI bank, Kochhar has referred to various documents and order of the court and said no prima facie case was found in the suit filed by the bank.
Her plea before the top court also referred to the November 2022 order passed by the single judge bench of the high court.
The single judge bench of the high court had directed Kochhar to not deal with the bank's Rs 6.90 lakh shares she had acquired in 2018.
In her plea before the high court, Kochhar sought specific performance of the entitlements and benefits unconditionally provided to her when the bank accepted her early retirement in 2018.
The bank could not have terminated a person who had already retired, the plea said.
The benefits granted to her unconditionally included employee stock options that were exercisable till 2028.

Also Read

SC seeks reply of Chanda Kochhar, husband on CBI's plea in loan fraud case

Sebi orders attachment of bank, demat, MF accounts of Videocon's Dhoot

Credit extended to Videocon caused loss of Rs 1,000 cr to ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank says loans to Videocon did not cause any 'wrongful loss'

ICICI-Videocon scam: SC issues notice on plea challenging Kochhar's bail

U-WIN in pilot phase, no plan to share data with pvt cos through API: Govt

600 mn hospital admissions costing Rs 77,298 cr authorised under AB PM-JAY

CBI coordinates return of rape accused facing Interpol notice; 26 back

India recorded over 234,000 dengue cases till Nov 30: Govt to Lok Sabha

Scientists identify effective nutrition labels for India's population

In May 2018, the bank initiated an inquiry against Kochhar following a complaint about her alleged role in granting out of turn loans worth Rs 3,250 crore to the Videocon Group that benefited her husband Deepak Kochhar.
Kochhar went on leave thereafter and later applied for early retirement, which was accepted.
The bank had then said it treated her separation as 'Termination for Cause' and also sought regulatory approval from the Reserve Bank of India for her termination of appointment as is mandatory under the provisions of the RBI Act.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Supreme Court Chanda Kochhar icici videocon loan case ICICI Bank

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 4:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon